Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release next year May 20, 2022 in theaters | Rani Mukerji’s film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway to hit theatres, release date announced

News oi-Varsha Rani

The release date of Rani Mukerji’s next film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has been fixed. The makers have made an official announcement from their social media account and informed that the film directed by Ashima Chhibber will hit the theaters on 20 May 2022.

This is an inspirational story of a mother who fights for the country for her child. The film has been extensively shot in Estonia, keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Starring Rani Mukerji, Directed by Ashima Chhibber, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emme Entertainment and Produced by Zee Studios ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ The film is all set to hit the screens next year i.e. on 20th May 2022. Is.

Recently Rani Mukerji’s film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released. In which once again she appeared with Saif Ali Khan. Between the Corona period, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released in theaters and could not succeed in earning much.

However, every time Rani Mukerji was once again seen praising her for her acting. Apart from Saif and him, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari were also seen in Rani Mukerji’s film. The film was made under the Yash Raj Films banner.

english summary Rani Mukerji Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release next year May 20, 2022 in theaters

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 12:13 [IST]