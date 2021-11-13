Rani Mukerji On Driving ATV Bike in Bunty Aur Babli 2 says this is best sequence | Rani Mukerji reacted to riding an ATV bike in Bunty Aur Babli 2, told a great experience

News oi-Varsha Rani

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema till date. There is no character that he cannot play with ease and there is hardly any genre in which he has not tried his hand. Rani will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, an out-and-out comedy slated to release on November 19. Rani is yet again stunned by her portrayal of Vimmi in this family entertainer that has left the audience tickling.

In a funny scene from Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani will be seen riding an ATV bike in Abu Dhabi which is sure to make people laugh. She says, “I think my ATV scene in the film, which is shown in the trailer, is one of the most entertaining scenes I have played and I am sure the audience will enjoy watching that sequence as well.”

Rani adds, “The point where this scene comes in the film is a time when Vimi is trying to do something different as a character. Vimmi has taken her anger to another comic level. , so that the scene becomes memorable. I enjoyed doing this because it has both action and comedy. It is like a comedy action film. The way we shot this one scene in Abu Dhabi, it is very special ”

She adds, “I don’t know why I wanted to do stunts myself, maybe I was enjoying riding an ATV bike so much that I decided to do this scene, which I was categorically forbidden to do. But I decided to do this scene by myself. And in the process of doing so, I eventually injured myself, but I feel nothing comes without fighting and today when I look at the scene, So I’m so glad I did it exactly the way I thought it would.”

Kangana Ranaut’s sexy look at Tejas’s rape-up party, see the picture-video of the party

Yash Raj Films’ out and out comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing worldwide on November 19, 2021. In which two set of con-artists from different generations named Bunty and Babli will be seen competing to prove themselves as the best! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the old OG (Original) Bunty-Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and beautiful debutante Sharvari play the new Bunty-Babli. Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an assistant director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is directing Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Rani Mukerji On Driving ATV Bike in Bunty Aur Babli 2 says this is best sequence

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 18:50 [IST]