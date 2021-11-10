Rani Mukerji Revels Yash Chopra Locked Her Parents In Office And Warn Her Over Sathiya Film – Son You Are Making A Big Mistake

Rani Mukerji had told in her interview that Yash Chopra had taken her parents hostage for the film ‘Saathiya’.

Bollywood’s famous actress Rani Mukherjee has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Rani Mukherjee entered the world of cinema through the Bengali film ‘Bear Phool’ and after that she also appeared in many hit films. During her career, Rani Mukerji has also worked with Yash Chopra in many films. But once Yash Chopra imprisoned Rani Mukerji’s parents. Not only this, he even threatened the actress.

Rani Mukerji had disclosed this in an interview given to News18. Rani Mukerji had told that after ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’ she started saying no to all the films. She was living at home without any work for about eight months. Rani Mukherjee said about this, “At that time I was refusing work so much that even my mother thought that I had gone mad.”

Talking about this, Rani Mukerji further said, “I would not have got any offer, I would have done it. Many critics and journalists even wrote that Rani’s career was over. But I had decided that I would do only what I would have my heart to do. Meanwhile, I was offered ‘Saathiya’ and I remember Yash uncle called my mom and dad to his office.”

Talking about Yash Chopra, Rani Mukerji further said, “My parents went to her only to say that Rani is not interested in this film. But he called me and said, ‘Son, you are making a big mistake. I’m locking the door and I won’t let your parents go until you say yes.”

Rani Mukerji further said about this that Yash uncle did a great job by doing this thing at that time and I am thankful to him for this step. Let us tell you that during her career, Rani Mukerji has worked in many films with Yash Chopra. Sharing her experience of ‘Veer Zara’, the actress had said, “When I started shooting with Yash uncle, I realized that he is an iconic filmmaker.”