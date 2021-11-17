Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan was locked in the room by the co-artists, the actress complained to Amitabh Bachchan

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan had arrived in the special episode of KBC. Here Rani tells that Saif and her co-artist had locked her in the room.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ brings new guests every week. This week Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will be arriving at KBC to promote their film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. Here the host of both the shows will also have a lot of fun with Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Rani Mukherjee will also reveal many secrets related to Saif Ali Khan here. Fans are also very eager to see the pair of both together once again. The two had earlier worked together in ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Taarampam’.

After reaching here, Amitabh Bachchan asks Rani and Saif the reason for coming late and she says, ‘Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh locked them together in the room.’ Amitabh Bachchan is also shocked to hear this. After this Amitabh asks, ‘Which of the two gets angry?’ Rani says, ‘I get angry the most because there is definitely a ‘kaali’ hidden inside every Bengali.’ After hearing this, Amitabh is stunned and says, ‘Now there will be no question on this.’

Saif Ali Khan had revealed during an interview that Rani did not want him to kiss during the shooting of ‘Hum Tum’. Saif had told, ‘Whatever Rani may say today, she was very scared while shooting that scene. She was treating me in a completely different way when I reached the sets that day. These questions were strange for me as well because you were asking me how are you? how is your drive? What is happening? After much hesitation, Rani agreed to do that shot.

Amitabh Bachchan also appeared in the lead role in ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. However, this time he has not been given a place in the film. In the first part, Amitabh played the role of police and now Pankaj Tripathi will play this role in his place in the part.

At the same time, Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Abhishek Bachchan in the film. In this special episode, Amitabh Bachchan will also dance with the cast of the film. The money won in this episode will be donated to ‘Bandra Holy Family Hospital’.