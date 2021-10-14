Rani’s silver jubilee, action hero Ayushmann, Kajol-Revati together

Queen’s Silver Jubilee

Aditya Chopra announced the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2. But three days later in Hindi films, on October 18, neither Bunty Aur Babli 2 has the Bachchan family nor Kajrare Kajrare with Rani Mukerji, who is completing 25 years of the release of her first film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. Saif Ali Khan has been paired with Rani in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film has been ready for two years, but due to the corona epidemic, the timing of its performance could not come out. Now it is being released after Diwali on 19th November. Yash Raj Films earned more than 400 crores in Dum Par Hum Tum (2004) due to the pairing of Saif and Rani Mukerji. This time the situation is different. Yash Raj’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which released in March, had such a bad run that the film could not survive in theaters even for a week. In these circumstances, Rani Mukerji is completing 25 years in films. Anyway, Rani has confined herself to Yash Raj Films films after marrying Aditya Chopra.

action hero ayushman

Ayushmann Khurrana’s career so far did not have an action film. This time Khurana has filled this gap by signing the new film Action Hero. Even if it is an action film, Khurana will do the action in his own style. T-Series head Bhushan Kumar is very kind to Khurrana, so for the fourth time he has signed Khurana for this film. Aanand L Rai in association with T-Series is producing the film while Anirudh Iyer will direct it. Khurrana has been a favorite of producers making low budget films on the basis of films like Vicky Donor, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Dream Girl. This year his Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor is going to release on 10th December. Whereas next year apart from Action Hero, two more films like Khurana’s Doctor Ji and Anek will be released. Many has been completed and was scheduled to release in September this year.

Kajol-Revati together

Kajol is getting a chance to work in a female director’s film for the third consecutive film. Kajol’s previous releases include the nine women short film Devi (2020) directed by Priyanka Banerjee while Tribhanga (2021) was directed by Surabhi fame Renuka Shahane, which was a story of three generations of women. After this film, actress Revathi, who has worked with Salman Khan in Love, has now signed Kajol for her film The Last Hurray. It will be a film based on real events and characters, which revolves around a mother. Revathi says that The Last Hurray is close to her heart and will be an inspiration to people.