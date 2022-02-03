Ranji Trophy 2022 First Phase Starting From 10 February to 15 March Second Leg After IPL From 30 May to 26 June

It was already announced that India’s biggest domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, will be held in two phases this year. Now the starting and ending dates of both the phases of this tournament have also been announced. The first phase of Ranji Trophy 2022 will start from February 10 and will run till March 15. After the IPL, the second phase will be played from 30 May to 26 June.

In a letter sent to the board members, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that this schedule has been revised so that there is no risk of getting infected and a safe environment is also maintained in the bio-bubble. Let us tell you that earlier this tournament was to start from January 13. A total of 64 matches will be played in 62 days of this tournament and 9 groups will be formed in it. There will be 8 groups elite and one plate group.

It is clear from Shah’s letter that this will be one of the shortest first-class seasons with most teams playing only three matches. This means that a team that is eliminated from the group league stage will not get much benefit from the increased match fee. There will be 57 matches in the first phase. The second phase will have seven knockout matches with four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and a final.

There will be 4 teams in the elite group and 6 teams in the plague group. Each team will play 3 matches in the league phase. In all Elite Group matches, each team in each group will play one league match each against each team in their group. Whereas in the plate group, a team will play any three teams of its group. The Elite Group matches will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati. Plate League matches will be held in Kolkata.

However, it is not yet clear which elite group will not qualify for a straight quarterfinal spot. The BCCI has so far made it clear that the top teams of the seven elite groups will reach the quarterfinals. The bottom team of the remaining elite group will play the pre-quarterfinals against the top of the plate group. The process of the quarterfinals will be clear only after the complete schedule is released by the BCCI.