Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record

The last few months have been great for Yash Dhul, who made the Indian team world champions under his captaincy in the Under-19 World Cup 2022. This series started with the victory of the Under-19 Asia Cup as captain and today another achievement has been added to it. Yash Dhul scored a century in both the innings against Tamil Nadu in his Ranji Trophy debut.

He has become the third player to score centuries in both innings of his Ranji Trophy debut. Prior to him, Nari Contractor played an innings of 152 and an unbeaten 102 for Gujarat in 1952-53. He was followed by Virag Awate of Maharashtra who scored 126 and 112 in 2012-13. Yash Dhul scored 113 runs in the first innings and 113 runs in the second innings while remaining unbeaten.

Virag Awate was dismissed after scoring centuries in both the innings. At the same time, Contractor was out in one innings and remained unbeaten in the second innings. Similarly, Yash Dhul was out in the first innings and remained unbeaten in the second innings. In this way, she equaled the 69-year-old record of Nari Contractor.

Well done, @YashDhull2002

