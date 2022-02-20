Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record
Written by admin
Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record

Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record

Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record

The last few months have been great for Yash Dhul, who made the Indian team world champions under his captaincy in the Under-19 World Cup 2022. This series started with the victory of the Under-19 Asia Cup as captain and today another achievement has been added to it. Yash Dhul scored a century in both the innings against Tamil Nadu in his Ranji Trophy debut.

He has become the third player to score centuries in both innings of his Ranji Trophy debut. Prior to him, Nari Contractor played an innings of 152 and an unbeaten 102 for Gujarat in 1952-53. He was followed by Virag Awate of Maharashtra who scored 126 and 112 in 2012-13. Yash Dhul scored 113 runs in the first innings and 113 runs in the second innings while remaining unbeaten.

Virag Awate was dismissed after scoring centuries in both the innings. At the same time, Contractor was out in one innings and remained unbeaten in the second innings. Similarly, Yash Dhul was out in the first innings and remained unbeaten in the second innings. In this way, she equaled the 69-year-old record of Nari Contractor.

The post Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhul touches another record, equals Nari Contractor’s 69-year-old record appeared first on Jansatta.

READ Also  Mount smashes past Fulham resistance as half-volley secures Chelsea win


#Ranji #Trophy #Yash #Dhul #touches #record #equals #Nari #Contractors #69yearold #record

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment