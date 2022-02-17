Ranji Trophy 2022 Yash Dhull Hits Century in Debut For Delhi Raj Bawa Also Shines in Bowling For Chandigarh

Yash Dhull Hits Debut Century In Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull, who was the captain of the world winning team of Under-19 World Cup 2022, scored a century in the Ranji Trophy 2022 debut match. His teammate in the World Cup, Raj Angad Bawa also made a good start for Chandigarh.

Captain Yash Dhul, who made India the champion of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 under his captaincy, has scored a century while debuting in the Ranji Trophy 2022. In the ongoing match between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Dhul started the innings and scored 118 runs in 150 balls. His innings also included 18 fours.

Ranji Trophy has returned after a one-season break due to Corona. The 2020-21 season was canceled due to Corona infection. Yash Dhul started his Ranji Trophy career with a bang. He entered domestic cricket by playing a century against Tamil Nadu. He completed his century in 133 balls.

Defending the team in bad times

Delhi had a poor start in the first match of the Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu. Dhruv Shorey came out to open the innings with Yash and Himmat Singh returned to the pavilion without opening an account on the first ball. After this Yash handled the innings with Nitish Rana and after two wickets for 7 runs, the team’s score reached 67.

After sharing a 60-run partnership with Yash Dhull for the third wicket, Rana returned to the pavilion after scoring 25 runs. After this, Jonty Sidhu, who came to the crease, played Yash well and both added 119 runs for the fourth wicket. Yash’s innings ended on 113 runs and he was dismissed by M Mohammad.

Raj Bawa also sparkled

Raj Angad Bawa, who did wonders with both bat and ball in the Under-19 World Cup, has also made a good start in his Ranji debut. Raj Bawa, who was adjudged the player of the match in the World Cup final, made his domestic cricket debut against Hyderabad. He dismissed both the Hyderabad openers.

Raj Bawa first showed the way back to the pavilion to Tanmay Agarwal and then to Akshat Reddy. He threw two maidens in 12 overs and took two wickets for 35 runs. After the initial setbacks, Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari kept Hyderabad’s innings from one end and also completed half-century.

(Note:- Raj Bawa took two wickets till the writing of the news and Hyderabad’s innings is still going on)

Significantly, Yash Dhul and Raj Angad Bawa were part of the Indian team that won the Under-19 World Cup title for the fifth time. Captain Yash Dhul also scored a century against Australia in the semi-final. At the same time, Raja Bawa took 5 wickets against England in the final and then scored important runs with the bat. In the mega auction of IPL 2022, Yash was bought by Delhi Capitals and Raj was bought by Punjab Kings.