Ranji Trophy: 3 batsmen of plate group teams in top-5 scorers, IPL Auction Unsold Shams Mulani taken most wickets

Ranji Trophy Top Performance: In the Plate Group of Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Nagaland is at number one, Manipur is second and Bihar is at number three. At the same time, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Karnataka, Mumbai, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh are on top in their respective groups.

In the Ranji Trophy 2021-22, 57 matches are to be played in the league stage. Of these, 38 tests have been done. Talking about the matches so far, in the plate group, Nagaland is at number one, Manipur is second and Bihar is at number three.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh in Elite Group A, Bengal in Elite Group B, Karnataka in Elite Group C, Mumbai in Elite Group D, Uttarakhand in Elite Group E, Punjab in Elite Group F, Maharashtra in Elite Group G and Chhattisgarh in Elite Group H. is on.

By the way, the list of highest run scorers is dominated by the batsmen of the Plate Group teams. Three of the top-5 batsmen in this list are from Plate Group teams Bihar, Mizoram and Sikkim. Topping this list is Sakibul Gani of Bihar. Sakibul Ghani made his Ranji Trophy debut this season itself. He created history by scoring a triple century in the debut match itself.

Sakibul Gani scored an unbeaten century in the second innings of his second match. He missed out on scoring a century in the first innings by 2 runs. Sakibul Ghani has so far scored 540 runs in 3 innings of 2 matches at an average of 270. This includes his 2 centuries. He has hit a total of 92 fours and 2 sixes in 2 matches.

at number two Mumbai The middle-order batsman is Sarfaraz Khan. He has scored 386 runs in 2 matches at an average of 128.66. He also has a century in this. Taruwar Kohli of Mizoram is at number three, Kranthi Kumar of Sikkim at number four and Rohan Kunnummal of Kerala at number five.

Kohli, Kranti Kumar and Rohan have scored 343, 342 and 342 runs in 2-2 matches respectively. Rohan Kunnumal has scored 3 centuries in 3 innings. Kerala team is second in the group. He has won both his matches.

Talking about bowling, the Indian Premier League (IPLShams Zakir Mulani of Mumbai is not sold. Born on March 13, 1997 in Raigad, Maharashtra, Shams has so far taken 22 wickets in 2 matches. He took more than 10 wickets in both the matches. However, the Mumbai all-rounder was briefly included in the Delhi Capitals’ camp as a Kovid-19 replacement for Axar Patel.

Parvez Rasool of Jammu and Kashmir is at number two. Parvez Rasool has taken 14 wickets at an average of 16.78. Aditya Anand Sarwate of Vidarbha, Mayank Mishra of Uttarakhand and Baltej Singh of Punjab are at number three, fourth and fifth respectively. Aditya has 14, while Mayank and Baltej have taken 13 wickets each. The remaining 19 matches of the league stage of the Ranji Trophy are to be played from March 3 to 6, 2022.