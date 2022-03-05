Ranji Trophy Bengal Minister Manoj Tiwary Hits Fifty Rajasthan Royals Devdutt Padikkal 178 Runs Inning

Sports

17 seconds ago
Ranji Trophy 2022: Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal scored 178 runs against Puducherry in the third round of Ranji Trophy. On the other hand, India’s legendary batsman Cheteshwar Pujara disappointed in the first innings against Goa.

The third round of Ranji Trophy 2022 is underway. In the third round match, West Bengal Sports Minister Manoj Tiwari scored a half-century of 53 runs against Chandigarh. Apart from this, Devdutt Padikkal, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Mega Auction against Puducherry, scored 178 runs. On the other hand, Cheteshwar Pujara again disappointed.

In the third round of Ranji Trophy 2022, Bengal will face Chandigarh, Saurashtra will face Goa and Karnataka will face Puducherry. Talking about these three matches, Sports Minister Manoj Tiwari scored 53 runs for Bengal. This was his first fifty of the season. Prior to this, he had scored just 49 runs in four innings which also included a duck.

Devdutt Padikkal’s first century

Devdutt Padikkal has been roped in by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Earlier he used to play for RCB. Opening the innings for Karnataka in Ranji, he scored a brilliant 178 against Puducherry in the third round match. It was also his first century in first class cricket. However, he definitely missed out on scoring a double century.

Cheteshwar Pujara disappointed again

Senior Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, has not been able to do anything special in the current season of Ranji Trophy. So far, he has scored only 127 runs in four innings, including a half-century and a duck. His highest score so far is 91. Even in the third round match against Goa, he could only manage 28 runs in the first innings.

Apart from this, talking about the first day, Nagaland all-rounder Srikant Mundhe scored a brilliant 123 runs. Delhi, who were out of the race for the quarter-finals, looked ineffective against Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, Tripura bowler Mani Shankar Moora Singh put Punjab in trouble by taking five wickets. Yash Dubey also played a century for Madhya Pradesh.


READ Also  Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL's Salute to Service Award

