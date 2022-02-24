Sports

Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai
Written by admin
Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai

Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai

Cheteshwar Pujara And Ajinkya Rahane Fails in Ranji Trophy 2022: Senior India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane proved to be failures in the second match of Ranji Trophy 2022. Rahane, the former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, could not even open the account against Goa. All-rounder Lakshya Garg dismissed 6 players of the 41-time champion team.

Contents hide
1 Cheteshwar Pujara And Ajinkya Rahane Fails in Ranji Trophy 2022: Senior India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane proved to be failures in the second match of Ranji Trophy 2022. Rahane, the former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, could not even open the account against Goa. All-rounder Lakshya Garg dismissed 6 players of the 41-time champion team.
2 Mumbai batsmen piled in front of the target
3 Pujara scored 99 runs in three innings

After the first match of Ranji Trophy 2022, all the teams are playing their second match from Thursday, 24 February. Along with the young players, the eyes were fixed on the two senior and big batsmen of the Indian cricket team. Those two big players are Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who could not do much for their respective teams in the second match and flopped.

Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane, after scoring a century in the first match, could not even open the account in the second match against Goa. At the same time, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for zero in the first innings of the first match against Mumbai and 91 in the second innings. Pujara, playing for Saurashtra, returned to the pavilion after scoring just 8 runs in the first innings of the second match of the tournament against Odisha.

READ Also  Another German sliding gold, as Hannah Neise wins Olympic skeleton

Mumbai batsmen piled in front of the target

The 41-time Ranji champion Mumbai batsmen looked completely helpless in front of the dangerous bowling of Goa all-rounder Lakshya Garg. Sarfaraz Khan played an innings of 63 runs and none of the batsmen could survive except him. Captain Prithvi Shaw 9 and senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane returned to the pavilion without opening the account. Lakshya took 6 wickets for 46 runs in 14.4 overs. Apart from him, Amit Yadav also took 4 wickets.

Pujara scored 99 runs in three innings

Cheteshwar Pujara is playing Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. He scored 0 runs in the first innings and 91 runs in the second innings in the first match against Mumbai. In the first innings of the second match against Odisha, he was dismissed for just 8 runs. He has scored 99 runs in three innings so far and averages 33.

It is worth noting that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also been dropped from the team for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Questions were being raised on the form of these two senior players continuously for the last few tours. Rahane was also stripped of his vice-captaincy ahead of the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.

However, after selecting the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series, chief selector Chetan Sharma said that the doors of the team are still open for him. You play Ranji, do well and get back in the team. This year India has to play only three Test matches. Head coach Rahul Dravid gave this information after the T20 series against West Indies.

READ Also  'The table looks completely different' - Arteta thrilled with Arsenal form after West Brom win


#Ranji #Trophy #Cheteshwar #Pujara #Ajinkya #Rahane #Fails #Deliver #Goa #Rounder #Destroyed #Times #Champion #Mumbai

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment