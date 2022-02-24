Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Fails To Deliver Goa All Rounder Destroyed 41 Times Champion Mumbai

Cheteshwar Pujara And Ajinkya Rahane Fails in Ranji Trophy 2022: Senior India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane proved to be failures in the second match of Ranji Trophy 2022. Rahane, the former vice-captain of the Indian Test team, could not even open the account against Goa. All-rounder Lakshya Garg dismissed 6 players of the 41-time champion team.

After the first match of Ranji Trophy 2022, all the teams are playing their second match from Thursday, 24 February. Along with the young players, the eyes were fixed on the two senior and big batsmen of the Indian cricket team. Those two big players are Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who could not do much for their respective teams in the second match and flopped.

Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane, after scoring a century in the first match, could not even open the account in the second match against Goa. At the same time, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for zero in the first innings of the first match against Mumbai and 91 in the second innings. Pujara, playing for Saurashtra, returned to the pavilion after scoring just 8 runs in the first innings of the second match of the tournament against Odisha.

Mumbai batsmen piled in front of the target

The 41-time Ranji champion Mumbai batsmen looked completely helpless in front of the dangerous bowling of Goa all-rounder Lakshya Garg. Sarfaraz Khan played an innings of 63 runs and none of the batsmen could survive except him. Captain Prithvi Shaw 9 and senior batsman Ajinkya Rahane returned to the pavilion without opening the account. Lakshya took 6 wickets for 46 runs in 14.4 overs. Apart from him, Amit Yadav also took 4 wickets.

Pujara scored 99 runs in three innings

Cheteshwar Pujara is playing Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. He scored 0 runs in the first innings and 91 runs in the second innings in the first match against Mumbai. In the first innings of the second match against Odisha, he was dismissed for just 8 runs. He has scored 99 runs in three innings so far and averages 33.

It is worth noting that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also been dropped from the team for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Questions were being raised on the form of these two senior players continuously for the last few tours. Rahane was also stripped of his vice-captaincy ahead of the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.

However, after selecting the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series, chief selector Chetan Sharma said that the doors of the team are still open for him. You play Ranji, do well and get back in the team. This year India has to play only three Test matches. Head coach Rahul Dravid gave this information after the T20 series against West Indies.