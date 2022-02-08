Ranji Trophy Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Play Under Junior Players Prithvi Shaw Jaydev Unadkat Hardik Pandya Ignore Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly had said about Hardik Pandya that he was injured, so he was given a break so that he could make a full comeback. Ganguly had said, I think we will see him play in the Ranji Trophy. I would like him to bowl more so that his body is strong.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had advised out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya to play in the Ranji Trophy a few days ago. Pujara and Rahane have accepted his advice.

Now both the players are ready to play in this tournament under the captaincy of junior players themselves in the Ranji Trophy. Cheteshwar Pujara will play under the captaincy of Jaydev Unadkat in the Saurashtra cricket team and Ajinkya Rahane in the Mumbai Ranji team under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw. Both Jaydev Unadkat and Prithvi Shaw have made their foray into international cricket after Pujara and Rahane respectively.

However, the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has already ignored Ganguly’s advice. He has made it clear that he will not play in the Ranji Trophy to serve the Indian team in the limited overs format.

Saurashtra Cricket Association has announced a 21-member squad for the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament starting from February 10 on Tuesday, February 8. It also includes veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who is waiting to play a big innings. The command of the team has been handed over to experienced left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat. IPL fast bowler Chetan Sakariya has also been included in the team.

The Saurashtra team is currently training at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. Saurashtra has been placed in Elite Group D. The team will play its league match in Ahmedabad. Saurashtra is in Group D along with 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai, Odisha and Goa.

According to Cricbuzz, the command of Mumbai Ranji team will be given to Prithvi Shaw. According to the news, the Salil Ankola-led selection committee may make Prithvi Shaw the captain of the Mumbai team. Prithvi is 22 years old now. He has the experience of playing only 5 test matches. Ajinkya Rahane has been the vice-captain of the Indian Test team. This 33-year-old has played 82 Test matches. Even in age, Rahane is 11 years older than Prithvi Shaw.

Let us tell you that due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the Ranji Trophy could not be organized last year. This year also the tournament was to start from January 13, but due to the third wave of corona virus across the country, it had to be postponed. The tournament will now be organized in two phases. The first phase will start from Thursday and will run till March 15. The second leg is to be played from 30 May to 26 June.

The team of Saurashtra is as follows: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakarya, Prerak Mankad, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani, Kushang Patel, Jay Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Parthakumar Bhut , Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamata, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar and Aditya Jadeja.