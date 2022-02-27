Ranji Trophy History Man Sakibul Ghani Hits 100s Shahbaz Nadeem prasidh krishna take 10-10 wicket Delhi knockout

Ranji Trophy Round-Up: Karnataka thrashed Jammu and Kashmir by 117 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match with Karun Nair’s scintillating batting and the famous Krishna (10 wickets) to clinch 6 points.

Sakibul Gani of Bihar, who created history in the Ranji Trophy debut match itself, did wonders again on 27 February 2022. He scored a century in the second innings of the match against Sikkim in the plate group. He remained unbeaten on 101 off 103 balls.

He hit 18 fours during his innings. Sakibul had missed out on a century in the first innings by just 2 runs. 22-year-old Sakibul Gani from Bihar had set a world record on 18 February 2022. He became the first batsman in the world to score a triple century on his debut in a first-class match.

Sakibal Ghani has made many records in this season of Ranji Trophy so far. He is the highest run scorer. He is the batsman with the most centuries. He is the combined batsman to have scored 50+ runs.

Apart from this, the record of highest average, highest score, only triple century, most fours is also in his name. He has scored 540 runs in 3 innings so far. This includes his two centuries.

In a Ranji Trophy Group H match, Jharkhand’s Shahbaz Nadeem took 10 wickets to knock Delhi out of the race for the quarter-finals. Due to Shahbaz, Dhruv Shorey’s century innings was ruined. Shorey scored 136 runs in 177 balls. He hit 17 fours and a six.

Shahbaz Nadeem took 58 runs in 24.2 overs in the first innings and 5-5 wickets in 31 overs giving 83 runs in the second innings. Shahbaz’s fellow spinner Anukul Roy (2/71 in 20.4 overs) also made it difficult for Delhi as Jharkhand secured a thrilling 15-run victory in the final over. Jharkhand continues in the race for knockout. Now she will take on Tamil Nadu (six points) in the final match.

In another group match, Tamil Nadu could not win over Chhattisgarh. He declared the first innings at 470 for nine. Chhattisgarh was bundled out for a score of 304 and given a follow-on, but on the last day, Chhattisgarh could take only eight wickets till 172 runs. This gave Tamil Nadu 3 points and Chhattisgarh 1 point. Chhattisgarh is on top with 7 points.

Bengal beat Hyderabad by 72 runs in Ranji Trophy Group B match for their second successive win. The hero of Bengal’s success against Baroda in an upset victory was again left-handed all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. He took three wickets for 41 runs in 16 overs after contributing 51 runs in the second innings.

Man of the match Shahbaz also took a wicket in the first innings after contributing 40 runs with the bat. In reply to Bengal’s 242 runs in the first innings, Hyderabad’s team was all out for 205. Bengal scored 201 runs in the second innings. After this Hyderabad got a target of 239 runs to win, but their entire team was all out for 166 runs (61.2 overs) within two sessions.

Punjab beat Haryana by 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy Group F match to get 7 points including bonus. Haryana, playing the follow-on, extended the second innings at 149 for four in the morning, but they lost the remaining 6 wickets within 54 runs.

In this way his entire team got out for 203 runs. Punjab got the target of 42 runs and registered a big victory by scoring 45 runs without any loss from the innings of Prabhsimran Singh (25 not out) and captain Abhishek Sharma (20 not out).

Earlier, Abhishek took 3/15 in 4.5 overs, while Baltej took 3/17 in 15 overs. Siddharth Kaul took two wickets for 75 runs as Haryana failed for the second consecutive innings. For him, Nishant Sindhu scored the highest 57 runs.

Punjab made 444 runs in the first innings and forced Haryana to follow-on by bowling them out for 282 runs. In another Group F match, Himachal Pradesh beat Tripura by an innings and 30 runs on the third day of the match on Saturday.

Karnataka thrashed Jammu and Kashmir by 117 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match with Karun Nair’s scintillating batting and the famous Krishna (10 wickets) to clinch 6 points. This took the team to the top of the table with nine points. Karnataka had set a target of 508 runs for Jammu and Kashmir to win. He started playing in the second innings on the last day at 190 for 4 in the morning.

Karnataka needed six wickets to win the match. Jammu and Kashmir’s batsmen pressed hard for a draw. In this, captain Ian Dev Singh converted the half-century of the night into 110 runs for him. Abdul Samad took 21 runs to reach an innings of 70 runs. Abid Mushtaq also contributed 43 runs but the Karnataka bowlers bowled out the entire team for 390 runs.

Famous among Karnataka bowlers, Krishna and Shreyas Gopal took 4 wickets each, while Krishnappa Gautam took two wickets. The famous Krishna had also contributed significantly in bundling Jammu and Kashmir for 93 in the first innings. Then he took 6 wickets. He took a total of 10 wickets in the match. Karun Nair, who scored 175 in the first innings for Karnataka, scored an unbeaten 71 in the second innings.

J&K, who won the last match, have six points. He is second in the table. In another group match, Railways drew three points against Puducherry. He has 4 points.

Railways took the lead by declaring their innings at 525 for nine in reply to Puducherry’s 342 in the first innings. Puducherry scored 208 for three in the second innings with Paras Dogra’s unbeaten 64 and Pawan Deshpande’s unbeaten 59 on the final day.