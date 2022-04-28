Ranji Trophy knock-out matches: Bengaluru Will host, Final From 20 June, Know Full Schedule

Bengaluru will host the knockout matches of the Ranji Trophy. The knock-out matches of the Ranji Trophy are to be played from June 4. The final of the tournament will be played from June 20. The league stage of the Ranji Trophy was played before the start of the current Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that the knock-out matches will be played after IPL 2022.

PTI has a schedule for Ranji Trophy knock-outs. It is understood that there will be no mandatory isolation for the players, but the atmosphere of ‘bio-bubble’ will be maintained. Teams and players will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report upon arrival at the venue.

The schedule for the knock-out matches is as follows

Four quarter finals: 4 to 8 June 2022

1st Quarter Final: Bengal vs Jharkhand

Second Quarter Final: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand

3rd Quarter Final: Karnataka v Uttar Pradesh

Fourth Quarter Final: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh

Both Semi-Finals: 12 to 16 June 2022

Final match: 20 to 24 June 2022

Ranji Trophy Bengal and Saurashtra met in the last final of the tournament. Then Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy by taking a significant lead in the first innings. The Ranji Trophy 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time in the history of Ranji Trophy that this domestic prestigious championship was not played. Finally the 2021-22 season returned after two years with a tight schedule. However, fans are not allowed to enter the stadium.

Ben Stokes handed over the command of England’s Test team

Ben Stokes was on Thursday appointed the captain of the Test cricket team of England. (AP photo)

Ben Stokes was on Thursday appointed the captain of the Test cricket team of England. He will replace all-rounder Joe Root, who stepped down two weeks ago after England had won just one Test in their last 17 matches. by Ben Stokes mental health Has recently returned to the team after taking a break due to reasons.

This is Rob Key’s first major decision. Former England Test batsman Rob was recently appointed as the Managing Director of men’s cricket in England. “He embodies the mindset and vision we want to take with this team in the next era of red-ball cricket,” said Robb. I am glad that he accepted the offer. He is ready for extra responsibility and respect. He totally deserves this opportunity.