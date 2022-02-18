ranji trophy sakibul gani makes world record on 1st class debut Match bihar cricketer hits 300 against mizoram

Sports

Sakibul Gani Ranji Trophy Records: Born on 2 September 1999 in Motihari, Sakibul Gani made his Ranji Trophy debut on 17 February 2022. When he came to the crease to bat, Bihar had lost their three important wickets for just 71 runs.

World Record In First Class Cricket: Sakibul Gani, a 22-year-old cricketer from Bihar, made a world record on 18 February 2022. He became the first batsman in the world to score a triple century on his debut in a first-class match.

Playing for Bihar in Ranji Trophy 2021-22, he scored 341 runs in 405 balls in the match against Mizoram. He hit 56 fours and 2 sixes during his innings. He completed his triple century in 387 balls. He hit 50 fours to reach the triple century.

Before Sakibul Gani, this record was in the name of Ajay Rohera. He made his Ranji Trophy debut on 6 December 2018 while playing for Madhya Pradesh. He played an unbeaten 267 in the debut match.

Ajay then broke Amol Majumdar’s record set in 1994. Then Amol Majumdar had scored 260 runs. At number four in this list is Bahir Shah of Afghanistan. Bahir Shah scored an unbeaten 256 runs in his first-class cricket match in 2017. At number five is Eric Marx of South Africa. Eric Marx scored 240 runs in his first-class cricket match in 1920.

Born on 2 September 1999 in Motihari, Sakibul Ghani made his Ranji Trophy debut on 17 February 2022. When Sakibul came to the crease to bat, Bihar’s score was 71 for 3 in 22.4 overs. After this Sakibul Ghani shared a 538-run partnership with Babul Kumar for the fourth wicket.

By the time the news was written, Babul Kumar had also scored a double century. Bihar made a score of more than 680 runs on the basis of the explosive innings of both of them. This Ranji Trophy match is to be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2 Ground in Kolkata till 20 February 2022.

Sakibul Ghani had previously played 14 List A and 11 T20Is. He scored 377 runs in List A matches at an average of 31.41. In this he also includes a century and a half-century. His highest was 114 runs. He scored 192 runs in T20 matches at an average of 27.42. His highest score in T20 is 53 not out.


