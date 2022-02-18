Sports

Ranji Trophy Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 4th Century In Last 9 Innings Lalit Yadav also scored his 1st century IPL 2022








Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Match Details: Lalit Yadav of Delhi scored the first century of his first-class career on 18 February 2022 in Guwahati.

Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Mumbai all-rounder Sarfaraz Naushad Khan continues his stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 275 runs on 18 February 2022. Sarfaraz played 401 balls and hit 30 fours and 7 sixes. He shared a 252-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket. Ajinkya Rahane scored 129 runs.

This is Sarfaraz’s fourth century in the last 9 innings. This includes his one triple and two double centuries. Sarfaraz has scored a total of 1195 runs in the last 9 innings. Sarfaraz has scored an unbeaten 71 (140), 36 (39), 301 (391) not out, 226 (213), 25 (32), 78 (126), 177 (219), 6 (9) and 6 (9) not out in the last 9 innings respectively. Has scored 275 (401) runs.

At the same time, Delhi all-rounder Lalit Yadav also managed to score the first century of his first-class career. Both Sarfaraz and Lalit are part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the IPL Mega Auction 2022, Delhi Capitals bought Sarfaraz for 20 lakhs and Lalit for 65 lakhs.

Lalit Yadav scored the first century of his first-class career on 18 February 2022 in Guwahati. With the help of his century, Delhi scored 452 runs in the first innings against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy Group H match.

At the end of the second day’s play, Tamil Nadu had scored 75 for 2 in 30 overs in the first innings. Brilliant innings of 177 runs by Lalit Yadav. Lalit extended his innings by 45 runs in the morning. He faced 287 balls and hit 17 fours and 10 sixes.

Mumbai declared their first innings at 544 for 7 against Saurashtra with the help of Sarfaraz in a Ranji Trophy D match at Ahmedabad. Saurashtra had scored 18 for one in their first innings at the end of the second day’s play. Harvik Desai was unbeaten on six and Snell Patel on 11.

On the third day i.e. 19th February 2022, all eyes will be on Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara needs a big score. His Indian teammate Ajinkya Rahane has staked his claim for the Test series against Sri Lanka by scoring a century.

In another Group D match, Odisha took a modest first innings lead of eight runs over Goa. Odisha scored 189 runs in reply to Goa’s 181 with Rupesh Dhupar (71 not out). Goa took a lead of 79 runs after scoring 87 for two in their second innings at the end of the second day’s play.


