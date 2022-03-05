Ranji Trophy Sarfaraz Khan Scores 551 Runs Wasim Jaffer Nephew Hits Century For Mumbai Against Odisha

Armaan Jaffer Wasim Jaffer Nephew: A different scene was seen in the Ranji Trophy 2022 when Wasim Jaffer was in the dressing room as the coach of Odisha. His nephew Armaan Jaffer scored a century for Mumbai. While Ajinkya Rahane failed and Sarfaraz Khan completed his 551 runs.

In the Ranji Trophy 2022, there is a continuous performance of young players. In this episode, a new name and Armaan Jaffer has come to the fore. Who played an innings of 125 runs in the third round match of Mumbai against Odisha. The special thing was that his uncle Wasim Jaffer is the coach of Odisha. He scored a century against his uncle Wasim Jaffer’s team.

Along with Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Ahmed also scored 165 runs while scoring his second century of this season. Earlier in the first round match against Saurashtra, Sarfaraz played a very brilliant innings of 275 runs. Talking about the current match, Armaan and Sarfaraz gave Mumbai a huge lead over Odisha. After the fall of three wickets for 76 runs, both took the team’s score forward and shared a partnership of 277 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane out on the first ball

Senior Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who was dropped for the Sri Lanka series, has failed again after scoring a century in the opening match against Saurashtra. This time against Odisha, he fell victim to Rajesh Mohanty on the first ball itself. He has so far scored 185 runs in four innings this season, including a century, a half-century and two ducks.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 551 runs

Mumbai’s middle order batsman Sarfaraz Khan’s brilliant performance is being seen this season. In the first match against Saurashtra, he scored 63 and 48 against Goa after 275. After this he also scored 165 runs against Odisha here. With this, he has so far scored 551 runs in four innings with two centuries.

Significantly, Mumbai played the first match against Saurashtra in a draw. After this, in the second match, the team that became the Ranji champion for the most number of times defeated Goa. In this match against Odisha too, Mumbai seems to be heading towards a huge lead. Playing first, Odisha were all out for 284 and by lunch, Mumbai took a 117-run lead at 401 for 5.