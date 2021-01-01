Ranji Trophy schedule unveiled, Mumbai-Karnataka and Delhi strong in the same group

The new season of Ranji Trophy, the backbone of Indian cricket, has been announced. From 5 January 2022, the competition will be held in six cities. According to the earlier schedule, the tournament was to be played between 16 November 2021 and 19 February 2022. Each team will have to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine before each match. The stars Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi are in Group of Death, while many-time champions Hyderabad, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand are also in Group C. Last year’s runners-up Bengal got an easy pool. Along with Bengal, Vidarbha, Haryana, Kerala, Tripura and Rajasthan are in Group B. Past winners Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Railways, Jammu and Kashmir and Goa are in Group D. Group A is just as fun, with teams like Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Seva and Assam. Group E includes Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. Teams like Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will enhance the beauty of the plate group. Group A matches will be played in Mumbai, B and Bangalore, D’s in Ahmedabad, E’s in Trivandrum and Plate Group’s in Chennai.