Ranji Trophy Vishnu Solanki Lost Father After Death of Daughter Attends Last Rites From Dressing Room On Video Call

Vishnu Solanki Attends Father’s Last Rites From Baroda Dressing Room: Vishnu Solanki, who scored a century in the second match of Ranji Trophy 2022 for Baroda, was hit by a mountain of sorrows. He had lost his one-day-old daughter about 10 days back, after which his father died during a Ranji match. Solanki attended his father’s funeral over a video call.

Baroda batsman Vishnu Solanki lost his newborn baby girl on the very next day of birth ahead of the first Ranji Trophy match against Bengal. But he showed his spirit and came back in the second match against Chandigarh. Solanki, who scored a century in the first innings, would not have known that another bad news awaits him.

In fact, on the morning of the last day of the match, the team management of Baroda got the news that Vishnu Solanki’s father had passed away. After this, team manager Dharmendra Arothe called him to the dressing room and informed about this. Solanki once showed courage and despite being told by the team management decided not to go home and play the match further.

Another huge mountain broke on 29-year-old Vishnu Solanki’s head after he lost his newborn baby girl about 10 days ago. He saw his father’s funeral from the dressing room itself and he could not see his last. Solanki’s elder brother lit fire to his father. After the match, team captain Kedar Deodhar also praised Vishnu’s spirit.

Baroda Cricket Association has consistently stood shoulder to shoulder in support of Vishnu Solanki. Association secretary Ajit Lele said that Solanki was also asked to return home. But the manager informed that Vishnu has decided to stay back. It shows his dedication towards the game.

His Ranji team captain Kedar Deodhar said that his father was ill for the last two months and was hospitalised. He was going through a medical emergency. Even if Vishnu wanted, he could not reach on time after getting this news. But salute to his spirit that he performed brilliantly even with the burden of sorrows. He dedicated it to his daughter, pointing to the century.

He further said that, when he was associated with the team after the death of his newborn baby girl, everyone had given him a sign note. All the players of the team appreciated his passion and dedication towards the game. At that time we did not know that another mishap was waiting for them.

Let us tell you that Vishnu Solanki was not able to join the team for the first Ranji Trophy 2022 match against Bengal. Before that, their newborn one-day-old baby girl had died. But only after a few days, he joined the team and also completed the 5-day quarantine period. He also played a brilliant innings of 104 runs in 165 balls against Chandigarh in the second match.