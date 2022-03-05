Ranji Trophy Yash Dhull Makes More Than 300 Runs in His First Season Delhi Capitals Player Hits Two Hundreds

Yash Dhull: Yash Dhull, who made India Under-19 champion for the fifth time under his captaincy, has completed his 300 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2022. He has so far scored 335 runs in 6 innings. He was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Delhi scored 295 runs in the first innings with fifties from Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Group H match on Saturday, and Yash Dhull’s unbeaten half-century to stumps after Chhattisgarh gave a follow-on 83 without losing a wicket in the second innings. Run scored. Chhattisgarh had scored 482 for nine in the first innings. In this way, Delhi is still trailing by 104 runs.

Delhi started playing at 108 for three in the morning. Rana converted his 20-run knock into a brilliant half-century and was dismissed for 71. Lalit Yadav also scored 60 runs while completing his fifty. Ravi Kiran, Shubham Agarwal and Sumit Ruikar took three wickets for Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh gave him a follow-on after Delhi were bowled out for 295 in the first innings.

Yash Dhul and Dhruv Shourie, who led the India Under-19 World Cup winning team, got Delhi off to a good start in the second innings. Opener Dhul has completed his half-century and is playing 56 while Shourie has scored 26 runs at the other end. Chhattisgarh leads Group H with seven points, while Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand have six points each. Delhi has only one digit.

Yash Dhul scored more than 300 runs

Yash Dhul is playing Ranji Trophy for the first time. He scored 113-113 runs in both the innings against Tamil Nadu in the first match itself. After this, his bat did not play against Jharkhand in the second match and he could score only 5 and 19 runs. He scored 29 runs in the first innings of the current match against Chhattisgarh and is unbeaten on 56 in the second innings till the end of the third day’s play. Yash Dhul has so far scored 335 runs in 6 innings. (The match against Jharkhand is on and they are unbeaten on 56)

In the second match of the group, Jharkhand need 110 runs to win against Tamil Nadu on the final day. Playing 14 for two in the second innings, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 152 runs despite Baba Aparajith’s (52) half-century, setting Jharkhand a target of 212 runs to win.

Jharkhand made 102 runs for four wickets till the stumps. Saurabh Tiwary 41 and Kumar Kushagra are playing on 25 runs. Taking a first innings lead, Tamil Nadu will need six wickets to win while Jharkhand will need 110 runs to win. Apart from this, Mumbai has made a good hold in the match against Odisha. Sarfaraz Khan scored 165 runs in this match and Armaan Jaffer, nephew of Wasim Jaffer, also scored a century.