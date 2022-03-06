Ranji Trophy Yash Dhull Scores 479 Runs in Six Innings Of His Maiden Season List Of teams reached in quarter finals

Yash Dhull Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull has scored three brilliant centuries in the Ranji Trophy 2022. He has scored 479 runs. The first leg of this season is over and after three rounds, several teams have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals.

The first phase of Ranji Trophy 2022 is over and the quarterfinal teams have also been decided after three rounds of matches. Also, in the third round, coach Wasim Jaffer’s Odisha lost to his own nephew Armaan Jaffer’s Mumbai by an innings and 108 runs. At the same time, Yash Dhul avoided the defeat of his team Delhi with a double century.

Yash Dhul has now scored 479 runs in 6 innings of his first Ranji Trophy tournament. He scored 113-113 runs in both the innings against Tamil Nadu in the first match itself. After this, his bat did not play against Jharkhand in the second match and he could score only 5 and 19 runs. He scored 29 runs in the first innings of the third match against Chhattisgarh and remained unbeaten on 200 in the second innings. Three centuries came off his bat in this first leg.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan has also impressed everyone in the first phase of Ranji Trophy 2022. In the first match against Saurashtra, he scored 63 and 48 against Goa after 275. After this he also scored 165 runs in the third match against Odisha. With this, he has so far scored 551 runs in four innings with two centuries.

These teams reached the quarter finals

According to the language, from Group F, Punjab have made it to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 by staying on top with 16 points from 3 matches. On the other hand, Uttarakhand from Group E secured their place in the last-8 with 12 points from 3 matches. From Group C, Karnataka entered the knockouts of the next stage with 16 points from 3 matches. In Group H, Jharkhand beat Tamil Nadu by 2 wickets in a thrilling encounter to enter the knockout rounds.

In Group D, Mumbai made it to the quarter-finals after a resounding win over Odisha. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh achieved the target of 357 runs thanks to the innings of Almas Shaukat (100) and captain Karan Sharma (116) and made it to the final. Bengal have also taken entry in the knockout rounds while topping their group. Also, Haryana failed to make it to the next round despite defeating Delhi, former champions Saurashtra and Himachal. Nagaland is at the top of the plate group with 19 points after winning all the three matches.