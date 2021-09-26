Ranjit Interview Bollywood: Ranjit played the role of a rapist in 350 films, said – dressed as a girl all his life – Bollywood actor Ranjit talks about his career and films

Ranjit, a veteran Bollywood actor, may not be very active in films nowadays, but he was once the most popular villain in Hindi films. Ranjit has done a lot of films in his career and people remember the characters he portrayed. Ranjit recently gave a lengthy interview to our colleague ETimes and shared memories related to his career and films.

I had no godfather

Sharing his Bollywood journey, Ranjit said, ‘I became an actor by chance. I was never serious about acting. I didn’t have a godfather here, yet I got so many movies. I didn’t even have time to come home. I used to sleep in my car. I didn’t even know how much money I was making. People used to announce movies with me and I didn’t even know I was working on their movie. Although I have never refused for such films.



The first film was canned

Very few people know that Ranjit’s first film was closed. Speaking about it, he said, ‘I was a footballer and people used to call me a bullet. My 3 friends and I had applied for the Air Force exam then we went to Coimbatore for training. But I didn’t match my supervisor there, so I had to leave in the middle. When I came back to Delhi, I did not know what to do. When I went to a party, I met Ranjit Singh who I wanted to cast in his film. I said yes to the movie, in which I was in the role of a hero who is a truck driver’s assistant. I didn’t even tell my family or friends that I was working on a movie. Later, Ranjit Singh refused to make a film. I came to Mumbai and met Sunil Dutt the next day. The next day, I met Raj Kapoor. When the film was not yet made, I thought of coming back to Delhi.



The film thus debuted

Ranjit further explained how he got his first film. He said, ‘Meanwhile, before leaving Mumbai, my friend asked me for help with some work, so I took him to Sunil Dutt’s office. There I found out that Sunil Dutt was very angry with me because he wanted to take me for a role but could not contact me. And that’s how I got the role in ‘Reshma Aur Shera’. Then I got a small role in ‘Sawan Bhadon’. That’s how I started getting movies. In the first two films, I played the role of a brother, but for the rest of my life, I continued to wear girls’ clothes.



Fashion ruined my career

Ranjit has played the role of a rapist in about 350 films. However, Ranjit has nothing to complain about. He said, ‘Rape scenes were not obscene in those days. My job was to make the heroine comfortable together. Then people started calling me a rape specialist. The atmosphere at that time was not what it used to be and there were no scenes of love. Brother, if you want to do the same, make a blue film? Ranjit further joked, “I always joked that fashion ruined my career. The girls started wearing clothes so short that there was nothing left to drag.