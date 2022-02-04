Rannvijay Singh left Roadies after 18 years now Sonu Sood will replace the actor

Recently news has come out that Rannvijay Singh has left the show Roadies after 18 years. At the same time, Sonu Sood will be seen hosting this show after him.

Rannvijay Singh has said goodbye to the famous reality show MTV Roadies. It is reported that he will no longer host Roadies. Rannvijay was a part of this show for the last 18 years. After more than a decade and a half, he has said goodbye to the show. Let us tell you that in the year 2003, Rannvijay joined Roadies as a contestant. Since then, he has been hosting the show till now.

After this announcement of Rannvijay Singh, there is a lot of speculation. There is also speculation that he had some kind of dispute with the production house. However, he maintains that there was no problem with the production house and that the channel was instrumental in his career.

Confirming his exit from Roadies, Rannvijay told Hindustan Times that things did not go well from both the sides. He said that his shooting dates were not matching and it was disappointing. He also clarified that he had no problem with the production house. He has been working with the channel for 18 years and has done different shows with this network.

Sonu Sood will host: According to the news, Sonu Sood will be the new host of this show and many changes will be made in the concept of the show as well. It is being said that Sonu will be the sole host of the show this year and will be its new face. The makers have made many changes in the show this time.

There are reports that the next season of ‘MTV Roadies’ is being produced by a new production house. On the other hand, Rannvijay Singh was unhappy with this production house, so he decided to leave the show. Let us tell you, the shooting of this new season is going to start in South Africa from February 14. The second Rannvijay is currently hosting the reality show ‘Shark Tank India’.