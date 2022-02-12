Entertainment

Ranu Mandal did dance steps on Srivalli song people started commenting like this Video Viral

Ranu Mandal, who rose to fame by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song, has once again made headlines. Recently, Ranu has danced on Allu Arjun’s song ‘Srivalli’, whose video is going viral on social media.

South’s filmstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been released recently. With the release, the film has created panic. Along with the film, its songs are also being liked a lot. It has a song ‘Srivalli’ on which fans and celebs are also making reels fiercely. At the same time, its fever is also seen climbing on the head of Ranu Mandal. Actually, Ranu has done an Atrangi dance on the song ‘Srivalli’, whose video is becoming fiercely viral on social media these days.

This strange dance video of Ranu Mandal has been shared by a user on YouTube. It can be seen in this viral video that she is dancing with a wooden stick in her hand. Not only this, he is also wearing clothes in the video. She is wearing a blue t-shirt and a skirt in lungi style with it, in which she looks very funny.

Talking about his dance steps, his attempt to copy Allu Arjun seems to be a complete failure. Seeing this dance of her, users are laughing and laughing. Commenting on the video, a user has written, ‘Now this also has to be seen, it is good that I am blind’. So the other user said ‘where is the dance in this’. At the same time someone said ‘I went into a coma after seeing this dance’. Seeing this dance video of Ranu, people are enjoying her by making various types of comments.

Let me tell you, even before this, a user had shared a video of Ranu Mandal on Instagram, in which she was seen singing the song ‘Kachcha Badam’. People fainted while singing this song to him. Ranu was trolled fiercely by the users on this video. A user wrote in the comment ‘Om Shanti Badam’. Another wrote – ‘RIP Badam song’.

Significantly, Ranu Mandal became famous in August 2019 by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’. A video of her singing this song went viral on social media, after which she became a star overnight. He was seen singing this song by a young engineer Atindra Chakraborty at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal and he posted his video on social media. After this, she also sang a song for Himesh Reshammiya’s film Happy Hardy and Heer.


