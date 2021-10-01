Ranu Mondal Sings Manike Mange Hite Song: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal backs again viral song manike mange hite watch video- VIDEO: Ranu Mondal created panic again, sang the viral song ‘Manike Mange Hite’ in her own style

Do you remember Ranu Mondal? The same Ranu Mandal that sang Lata Mangeshkar’s song at a railway station two years ago. In 2019, the video of Ranu Mandal’s song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ went viral at the railway station. That video made Ranu Mandal an overnight star. Later, Himesh Reshammiya also gave the opportunity to Ranu Mandal to sing with him. But after a few days of stardom, it is not known where Ranu Mandal disappeared again. But now the same Ranu Mandal is in the news once again and is dominating the internet.

Ranu Mandal is making headlines with its popular song ‘Manike Mange Hite’. In fact, now Ranu Mandal has sung the song ‘Manike Maazhe Hite’ sung by singer Yohani, the video of which is going viral on social media.



Yohani has sung ‘Manike Mange Hite’

We will tell you that the song ‘Manik Magi Hite’ has been circulating on social media for some time now and its singer Yohani is getting a lot of discussion. Yohani is originally from Sri Lanka and this popular song is in Sinhala. Yohani is very happy with the response to her song and now she wants to work with Indian musicians and composers.

One video ruined it all?

While talking about Ranu Mandal, Ranu Mandal sang 2-3 songs for one of Himesh Reshammiya’s films. He was also called in the reality show ‘Superstar Singer’. But after some time, Ranu Mandal suddenly disappeared. A video of Ranu also went viral on social media, in which a fan touched her on the shoulder and Ranu misbehaved. This is the reason why Ranu Mandal got a lot of criticism on social media.