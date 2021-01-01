Ranveer and Janhvi dance at Shrey Singhal Party: Shrey Singhal Pre-Wedding Party: Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor danced at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding party.
Speaking of Shreya Singhal, he has sung songs like ‘Jahan Tum Ho’, ‘Tu Jununiyat’ and ‘Aankh Uthi’. Due to his singing style, Shreya Singhal is often compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films. He will be seen in ’83’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer Singh Suryavanshi is playing a small role in this film. Also, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Ruhi’. Now Janhvi Kapoor will be seen working in ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’.
