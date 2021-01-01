Ranveer and Janhvi dance at Shrey Singhal Party: Shrey Singhal Pre-Wedding Party: Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor danced at Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal’s pre-wedding party.

Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor danced brilliantly at Punjabi singer Shreya Singhal’s pre-wedding party. Apart from these two stars, Vani Kapoor and Badshah also gave performances. Pre-wedding party videos are going hugely viral on social media.

In the videos that surfaced on social media, Ranveer Singh appears on stage in a black suit and dances to his hit songs. Ranveer Singh danced with Shreya Singhal to Behl’s songs in his films ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Ladies vs Ricky’. At the same time, Janhvi Kapoor danced to other songs including ‘Genda Phool’ and ‘Panghat’ from her film ‘Ruhi’.





Speaking of Shreya Singhal, he has sung songs like ‘Jahan Tum Ho’, ‘Tu Jununiyat’ and ‘Aankh Uthi’. Due to his singing style, Shreya Singhal is often compared to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.



On the work front, Ranveer Singh has several films. He will be seen in ’83’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ranveer Singh Suryavanshi is playing a small role in this film. Also, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in ‘Ruhi’. Now Janhvi Kapoor will be seen working in ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Dostana 2’.

