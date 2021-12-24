Ranveer Singh 83 box office breaks Bollywood movies Christmas box office collection salman aamir khan. Ranveer Singh will break 83 box office Bollywood film Christmas box office collection record Salman Aamir’s films

Aamir Khan's film Ghajini on Christmas in 2008 Aamir Khan's film Ghajini was released on Christmas in 2008. Full of action and romance, Ghajini earned close to 231 crores on the basis of Aamir Khan's wonderful performance. The budget of Aamir Khan's Ghajini was only 65 crores. Let us tell you that this was the first Bollywood film to earn more than 100 crores. 3 Idiots Christmas Release and Earnings The Christmas box office was again captured by Aamir Khan, Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's film 3 Idiots. Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, released in the year 2009, showed such a story about studies and friendship on screen that it became a memorable film of Hindi cinema. Made in a budget of over 150 crores, the film grossed 395 crores globally. Dabangg 2 Christmas release and earnings Salman Khan's Dabangg 2 is also included in this earning list. After the success of Dabangg, Dabangg 2 was released on Christmas 2012. Sonakshi Sinha's romance and Salman Khan's police style made the film a hit. Made in a budget of 80 crores, Dabangg 2 earned a strong total of close to 249 crores. PK film earning record Rajkumar Hirani's PK film's earnings record has been recorded in Hindi cinema. The budget of Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput's PK was close to 80 crores. PK earned 340 crores in India and PK earned close to 800 crores worldwide.

Dangal made a strong earning of close to 2000 crores

Once again on Christmas, Aamir Khan brought his team’s sports drama film Dangal. Dangal released on Christmas in the year 2016. Aamir Khan played the role of father in this story of Phogat sisters. Made with a budget of 70 crores, Dangal earned a strong collection of close to 2000 crores. This was the biggest blockbuster film of Aamir Khan’s career.

Tiger Zinda Hai earnings

The year 2017 was completely in the name of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger Zinda Hai, painted in the colors of action, romance and patriotism, crossed 565 crores. Which is included in the highest grossing film of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Dhoom 3 also released on Christmas

Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Dhoom 3 also released on Christmas, released in the year 2013, the film grossed close to 556 crores globally. The budget of Dhoom 3 has been close to 175 crores. It is also included in Aamir Khan’s highest grossing film.

Bajirao Mastani earned so many crores

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra’s Bajirao Mastani released in Christmas week. This historical film broke many records in terms of earnings. Bajirao Mastani with a budget of 145 crores earned more than 356 crores. Joined the best films of Hindi cinema.

simba’s earnings

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba also released on Christmas in the year 2018. Ajay Devgan’s cameo in Simmba along with Ranveer Singh’s cop style and action gave the film a solid run. Simmba earned close to 400 crores globally.

