Ranveer singh 83 film box office beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office collection Spiderman no way home box office report
spider man no way home box office
The Hollywood film Spider-Man No Way Home has easily crossed the 100 crore mark in the first week itself. Spider-Man No Way Home has been released in theaters continuously for 7 days. In such a situation, the earning of Spider-Man No Way Home across the world along with India is seen breaking all the figures at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home has increased its earnings meter on the seventh day as well.
spider man no way home box office collection so far
Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection stood at 32.67 crores on the opening day on Thursday. On Friday, the box office collection of Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 20.37 crores on the second day. The Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection on Saturday stood at 26.10 crores. The Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection on Sunday stood at 29.23 crores. On Monday, Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection stood at 12.10 crores.
Spider-Man No Way Home at the World Wide Box Office
On Tuesday, Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection has been close to 10 crores. On Wednesday, the Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection has reached close to 9 crores. In such a situation, the Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection in India has been close to 140 crores. Spider-Man No Way Home’s earnings are said to be close to 600 million at the world wide box office.
Pushpa Hindi box office collection
Pushpa earned Rs 71 crore on Friday. On Saturday, Pushpa’s earnings have been 45 crores. On Sunday, Pushpa’s Hindi box office collection has earned 57 crores. On Monday, Pushpa Hindi version has earned 4.25 crores at the box office. On Tuesday, Pushpa’s box office has earned 4.05 crores. On Wednesday too, the report of Pushpa’s earnings collection being close to 4 crores has come to the fore.
pushpa world wide box office
According to trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan, Pushpa has earned 150 crores at the world wide box office. On the first day, Pushpa earned 57.83 crores, on the second day 36.79 crores, on the third day Pushpa earned 37.91 crores. On the fourth day Pushpa Hindibox office has earned 12.34 crores, on the fifth day Pushpa Box office has earned 9.68 crores. On the sixth day, Pushpa’s box office collection is said to be close to 20 crores. Pushpa has earned more than 170 crores at the world wide box office.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.