Ranveer singh 83 film box office beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Box Office collection Spiderman no way home box office report

spider man no way home box office

The Hollywood film Spider-Man No Way Home has easily crossed the 100 crore mark in the first week itself. Spider-Man No Way Home has been released in theaters continuously for 7 days. In such a situation, the earning of Spider-Man No Way Home across the world along with India is seen breaking all the figures at the box office. Spider-Man No Way Home has increased its earnings meter on the seventh day as well.

spider man no way home box office collection so far

Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection stood at 32.67 crores on the opening day on Thursday. On Friday, the box office collection of Spider-Man No Way Home has earned 20.37 crores on the second day. The Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection on Saturday stood at 26.10 crores. The Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection on Sunday stood at 29.23 crores. On Monday, Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection stood at 12.10 crores.

Spider-Man No Way Home at the World Wide Box Office

On Tuesday, Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection has been close to 10 crores. On Wednesday, the Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection has reached close to 9 crores. In such a situation, the Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection in India has been close to 140 crores. Spider-Man No Way Home’s earnings are said to be close to 600 million at the world wide box office.

READ Also When live-in partner Anita Advani said - not only wife, but also the daughters did not have any attachment to the uncle

-->