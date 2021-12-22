Ranveer Singh 83 film tax free in delhi ticket price casting 1983 world cup victory story read details. Ranveer Singh 83 Movie Delhi Mein Tax Free Ticket Price 1983 World Cup Winner Story Casting Full Detail
83 movie cast
Let us tell you that in this film Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Jeeva, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri have done brilliantly. has acted. Let us tell you that the report of advance booking of 83 has also come out where the film has received tremendous response.
Advance booking report of 83
Advance booking of 83 started from Sunday itself. More than 15 thousand tickets of 83 have been sold. According to box office experts, with advance booking of 83, the film will easily earn more than 10 crores rupees. After making the tax free, ticket prices in Delhi will be reduced, so the crowd of spectators can also reach the theaters after seeing the low ticket price.
83 ticket price
Ticket price for 83 ranges from 100 to 350 or 400. It also depends on the cinema hall, how much he keeps the ticket price. The price of a film in 3D can reach from 400 to 800. Let us also tell that Ranveer Singh has always been engrossed in the character in his films. But in 83, Ranveer Singh will not be seen anywhere on the screen. Only and only Kapil Dev will be seen.
83 budget
The budget of Kabir Khan’s 83 is said to be close to 125 crores. According to media reports, Ranveer Singh has taken a fee of 20 crores for 83. Please tell that this film is getting delayed due to Corona epidemic. Kabir Khan was waiting for the movie theaters to open. According to the information, the real players of 83 have also been paid fees for this film. Kapil Dev has been given 5 crores for 83. Have given 15 crores to the real Indian team to get the rights of 83.
