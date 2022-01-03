Ranveer singh 83 movie box office collection footfalls compare to shah rukh khan zero. Ranveer singh 83 movie box office collection footfalls compare to shahrukh khan’s zero

83 Shahrukh Khan’s Less Than Zero

According to the report of Box Office India, only 38 lakh tickets have been sold in the first week of 83. It is being told that Ranveer Singh’s 83 in this case has been less than Shahrukh Khan’s zero. Shahrukh Khan’s Zero had only 39 lakh tickets sold. According to media reports, even the low purchase of tickets has a big blow to the earnings.

83 budget 200 crore

It is also being told that after the ticket rate is reduced, the collection gets reduced even more. The budget of 83 is close to 200 crores, in such a situation, it is clear that Kabir Khan’s film has had to fall at the box office if it does not reach the earning of 100 crores.

footfall list of hindi movies

If we see the footfall of more than 200 crores budget Hindi films, then Tiger Zinda Hai 3.09 crores, Padmavat-2.34 crores, War-2.16 crores, Suryavanshi-1.25 crores, Zero-69 lakhs, close to 50 crores with a loss of 83- 38 lakhs There was a loss. The reason for the decline in the earnings of 83 is being told that people have come to see this film in Metro City. The earnings of 83 in small towns have been very less. The highest earnings of 83 have been done in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Chennai. On the other hand it is also being reported that 83 is being planned to be released on OTT. If this happens, then the release of 83 on OTT will prove to be a big setback.