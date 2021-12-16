Ranveer Singh 83 Video Shared On Instagram Remembering Yashpal Sharma Taking Madras Revenge From British Bowler in Manchester

Ranveer Singh starrer film 83 will be released in theaters on December 24. The film depicts the victory saga of the Indian team led by Kapil Dev which became the world champion in 1983.

1983 World Cup is that page in the history of cricket world which changed the picture of Indian cricket. This was the tournament that taught Indian fans to love cricketers. Why wouldn’t the team led by Kapil Dev become the world champion. Many stories of that team of Kapil Dev are also coming out these days.

Actually, the film ’83’ is being released in theaters on December 24 and in this film only the victory story of that team of Kapil Dev has been shown. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this film. An anecdote related to this was narrated by Mohinder Amarnath at an event of this film.

Madras was avenged in Manchester…

This was the story of the semi-finals of the 1983 World Cup. This is the incident when Yashpal Sharma was batting with Mohinder Amarnath in that match. Late Yashpal Sharma was known for his fast-paced batting. During that time, Amarnath was a senior and he was repeatedly telling Yashpal to bat carefully.

Yashpal Sharma listened to everyone and used to do his mind at the crease. At the same time, leaving all three wickets at the crease, he hit a six on the leg side. Seeing this, Mohinder Amarnath again explained to him. Then replying Yashpal Sharma said, ‘Jimmy paaji you do not know. This bowler abused me in Madras. Then Amarnath says that you will take revenge of Madras in Manchester.

Mohinder Amarnath is seen narrating the same story in the video shared by Ranveer Singh. In this video the real story of Amarnath is narrated along with reel scenes from the movie 83. In the caption of this video, on-screen Kapil Dev Ranveer wrote that, ‘Never could anyone dare to confront Yashpal ji.’

Earlier, Ranveer Singh shared another video in which there was an anecdote related to Kirti Azad’s mystery ball. This anecdote was also of the semi-final match when he clean bowled Ian Botham on a low turning ball. Due to which Kapil Dev was also very surprised.

It is worth noting that in 1983, the Indian team created history under the leadership of Kapil Dev and achieved the distinction of becoming the world champion for the first time. Ranveer Singh (in the role of Kapil Dev) starrer film 83 on this historic victory of India is going to be released soon on 24 December. Different actors have played different players in this film.