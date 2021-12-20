Ranveer Singh 83 World Cup Memories Shared By Throwback Incident Video Being Told By Sandeep Patil Speaking Ranveer Singh On Kapil Dev English

Ranveer Singh is sharing many stories related to the film 83, which is being made on the victory saga of India’s 1983 world winning team, on his Instagram these days. And he has shared a video of an anecdote related to this, in which there is a case of Kapil Dev’s English.

Ranveer Singh is sharing many stories related to the film 83, which is being made on the victory saga of India’s 1983 world winning team, on his Instagram these days. And he has shared a video of an anecdote related to this, in which there is a case of Kapil Dev’s English.

India had created a different passion in the heart of every Indian cricket fan by winning the ODI World Cup for the first time in 1983. Kapil Dev was the captain of that world winning team India. That team included veteran players including Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil. An anecdote related to the same has been told by Ranveer Singh while sharing the video.

The film 83 has been made on the victory story of what India did in 1983. The film will release in theaters on December 24. The film stars Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role. He is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the then captain of the Indian team. Apart from him, different actors will be seen in the role of different players.

An anecdote is shown in this film in which Kapil Dev is seen giving tips in English to the players in the team bus. Kapil’s fellow player Sandeep Patil narrated the whole story about the same in a program of this film. He told that at that time Kapil had a ghost of English.

‘What is it trying to say?’

Sandeep Patil while narrating the whole story told that, ‘The best part of that 1983 World Cup was that our captain sahab (Kapil Dev) had a ghost of English on his head. He used to speak English at some point of time. Kapil’s English starts when there was a team meeting. When Kapil used to go out after the meeting, we used to ask the seniors, what is he trying to say?’

The mystery of Kirti Azad’s ball is not solved even after 38 years, Ranveer Singh refreshes the memories by sharing the video

Meanwhile, the scene of the film is also shown. In which a funny incident happens when Kapil tells wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, you have to keep. In response, Kirmani says, ‘But I do the same in every match.’ The video of this funny incident has been shared by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page.

In the caption of this video, Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev on-screen, wrote that, ‘Understand the emotions, not the language.’ With this, while sharing information related to his upcoming film 83, he wrote that this film is also being released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. Apart from this, this film will also be released in 3-D.