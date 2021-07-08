Ranveer Singh adds Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in his car collection, After Lamborghini Urus | Ranveer Singh bought such an expensive luxury car, so you can get a luxurious house in a posh area

New Delhi: While Bollywood’s top actor Ranveer Singh is known for his unique style, now his luxury car collection is also in discussion. Ranveer already has many big luxury cars, while now he has added such a car to his collection whose price will blow your senses. It is worth noting that Ranveer has recently bought Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Let’s know the features of this car and its price in India …

Actor Ranveer Singh is busy collecting congratulations from friends these days. For which there are some special reasons. First, it was recently his birthday – he is 36 years old. Second, Ranveer has also added another luxury SUV to his collection. Which was launched in India last month for ₹ 2.43 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Yes, he has bought the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which was launched in India last month for ₹2.43 crore (ex-showroom, India). Consider that it is one of the most expensive SUVs in India. Let us tell you that Ranveer Singh took delivery of his Lamborghini Urus Pearl capsule design earlier this year in May. The Pearl Capsule model was also launched in March this year and is priced around 20 per cent higher than the base model, which is priced at ₹3.15 crore (ex-showroom).

Now, talking about the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, it sports the same all-interior layout as the regular Mercedes GLS, though it is several times more premium. Maybach GLS 600 SUV features wooden inserts, Nappa leather, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment system with MBQX interface handwriting recognition and gesture control, electrically-opening panoramic sliding/sunroof with an opaque roller blind There’s also reclining, climate-controlled seats with massage facilities, and more.

The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power output of 550 bhp and a peak torque of 730 Nm. The German luxury carmaker has equipped the Maybach SUV with a 48-volt hybrid system that makes an additional 21 Bhp and up to 250 Nm of torque. Lastly, Transmission – The Maybach SUV in India is offered with a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Talking about the workfront, Ranveer Singh is soon going to entertain the audience with many films. His ’83’ is ready for release, many parts of ‘Jayesh Bhai Jordaar’ and ‘Circus’ have also been shot. Along with this, this week Karan Johar has also announced his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Love Story’ with Ranveer.

