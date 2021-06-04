Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s next film, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 faces new blow, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger goes viral and more

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s next movie, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 faces new blow, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger goes viral and more





Because the darkish cover of the night time sky engulfs one other shiny day, it is time to look again on the greatest newsmakers within the leisure world who’ve made it to the trending leisure information at present. From Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor reuniting on display screen, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next movie to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 set being dismantled, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger going viral and Sonu Sood responding to requests for him to be the next PM or CM – this is all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending leisure information at present. Additionally Learn – Tiger 3: Makers dismantle units of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif motion flick in Goregaon — learn deets

So, with out additional ado, listed here are the leisure newsmakers of third June 2021:

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor reunite on display screen

The legendary Anil Kapoor and his nephew, Arjun Kapoor, had been a complete hoot in Mubarakan, directed by Anees Bazmee, and their chemistry took everybody unexpectedly. Going by that, we will not wait to see what they carry to the desk this time round. Additionally Learn – WTF Wednesday: Karni Sena demanding title modifications and particular screening for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj makes us marvel if we have now two censor boards

Learn the total story right here: Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor to reunite onscreen after Mubarakan – deets inside Additionally Learn – Tiger 3 script, story, shoot: Here is a MAJOR UPDATE on the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next movie

Everyone knows that ace filmmaker Karan Johar has put his formidable mission Takht on maintain and is making his directorial comeback with a love story that includes Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Touted to be a signature KJo love story, the movie is anticipated to go on flooring quickly and whereas we’re ready for this main duo to recreate the magic after Gully Boy, the newest studies counsel that the title of this movie is Prem Kahani.

Learn the total story right here: Is THIS the title of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s next with Karan Johar? Here is what we all know

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 set dismantled

It appears now Aditya Chopra has taken a choice to take down the set of Tiger 3 in Goregaon. It appears he was considering it after Cyclone Tauktae created havoc in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Part of the set in broken. The extension of the lockdown until June 15 had been the ultimate nail within the coffin.

Learn the total story right here: Tiger 3: Makers dismantle units of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif motion flick in Goregaon — learn deets

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger named Ibrahim Qadri is grabbing quite a lot of eyeballs on social media. Netizens are unable to consider the stark resemblance that they share. Take a look at his photos and movies right here…

Learn the total story right here: Shah Rukh Khan’s newest doppelganger leaves netizens amazed and you will not consider your eyes

Sonu Sood responds to requests for him to be the next PM or CM

Slogans have been raised each in individual and throughout social media from a number of quarters, requesting Sonu Sood to be the next PM or as a minimum the CM. So, what are his ideas on this. Fortuitously, we received to know throughout an unique interview with the onscreen villain and real-life hero.

Learn the total story right here: Sonu Sood opens up on aiming to be the next PM or CM to higher assist folks [EXCLUSIVE]

