Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance on Shehnaaz Gill Dialogue Rap on Ranveer Singh Birthday | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stunned in the colors of Shehnaaz Gill

New Delhi: Today is the birthday of Ranveer Singh, husband of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. On this occasion, the actress has wished him in a very unique way. Deepika has shared such a video which you will also be shocked to see.

Deepika and Ranveer got Shahnaz’s fever

Deepika Padukone recently posted a video on her Instagram. In this video both are seen dancing. This dance has been done on the rap made from the famous dialogue of Shahnaz Gill. Both are seen having a lot of fun in this video.

Told husband the most favorite person

In this video, Ranveer Singh is seen in a dapper look, while Deepika Padukone is wearing a green colored athleisure. The bonding of both is looking amazing in the song. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Because today is your birthday, so I will remain calm now that your dog Tom and my dog, dog, Happy Birthday to my favorite person.”

Film announced on Ranveer’s birthday

Let us tell you, on the birthday of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar has also announced a new film and Alia Bhatt will be seen with Ranveer Singh in this film. The name of this movie is ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’. Not only this, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be seen together in this film.

Also read- Kangana Ranaut hits out at Aamir’s divorce, raises questions on child being Muslim

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to