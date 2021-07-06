ranveer singh and deepika padukone did not stop kissing each other

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is counted among the top actresses. Today she charges crores of rupees for a film. Deepika has given many superhit films till now. But apart from films, she remains in the headlines due to her personal life. She is married to long time boyfriend and actor Ranveer Singh. The pair of both is called the power couple of Bollywood. Be it offscreen or onscreen, the pair of both are super hit. Everyone knows how much they love each other. But during a film, both were so immersed that even after the director’s cut, they kept on kissing.

Also read: Jhanvi Kapoor-Nora Fatehi, the boldness of these two beauties set fire, gave tremendous poses

Keep kissing even after saying the cut

Actually, this is the story of the film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela.. Ramleela’. Ranveer and Deepika were in lead roles in this film. This was the first time the two worked together for the first time. The love car of both of them started from this film. Many romantic scenes were filmed between the two in the film. But in one scene, both of them kept on kissing even after speaking the cut. After which everyone knew that both of them love each other.

Crew member told the whole story

A crew member of ‘Ram Leela’ had told Huffington Post that while shooting for the song ‘Ang Laga De Re’, both the directors kept on kissing even after speaking the cut. The crew member said, ‘There was a kissing scene of both of them in the song. After the completion of the scene, Bhansali said the cut but both kept on kissing each other even after saying the cut. At that time 50 people were present there. Everyone was shocked and there was a calmness there. Everyone had realized that both were in love. The kiss of both was very passionate, then no one uttered a word. I still can’t forget that sight.

Also read: It took four months for Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan to name daughter Aaradhya





used to eat food together on set

After this the crew member told how both lived on the set. He told, ‘Both used to call each other as baby. used to eat food together. When both were not shooting, they used to disappear with vanity vans. Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated each other for six years. After which it was decided to get married on 14 November 2018. Since marriage, both are enjoying their married life.