Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film 83′ trailer is out now | Wait is over, trailer of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer film 83′ released

After a long wait, the makers of the much awaited film ’83’ have released the trailer of India’s most memorable cricket match. The unbelievable true story of the underdog who made the unimaginable come true, the 1983 Cricket World Cup journey is all set to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.

The film directed by Kabir Khan is one of the most awaited films of 83 years. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory.

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Apart from these, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi have also become a part of Indian cricket. . Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi.

Presenting 83 of Kabir Khan Films Production by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. 83 is releasing in theaters on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be available in 3D.

Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present Tamil and Telugu versions of the film. Prithviraj Productions, and

Kichcha Sudeep’s Shalini Arts is all set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

