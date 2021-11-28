Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s next project after 83 is a heroic film | Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster film after 83

83 is being praised fiercely The teaser of Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s film 83 was released recently and this teaser has made it clear that there is no one better than Ranveer Singh in Bollywood at the moment. He gets into each and every character so closely. The 83 teaser is being praised everywhere. successful career of 10 years Ranveer Singh has very successfully come a long way of 10 years in Bollywood. After making his debut with Yash Raj Films, there was no looking back for Ranveer Singh. In these 10 years, Ranveer Singh has played different roles in his characters. Now in the 11th year of his career, Ranveer Singh has finally made his TV debut and he is seen hosting the Colors show The Big Picture. movies ready for release Ranveer has started the 11th year of his career with a very spectacular project. He has started working on his next film Circus for Rohit Shetty. The film will be an adaptation of Shakaepeare’s Comedy of Errors and a remake of the famous classic Angoor. Apart from this, his upcoming films include many new projects including Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 are ready for release. Appreciated with every film Bollywood welcomed Ranveer Singh with outstretched arms. After Band Baaja Baaraat, all his debuts were in his name and two more films of Yash Raj Films. His talent was recognized and appreciated. One day Sanjay Leela Bhansali came in the life of Ranveer Singh and he changed the fate of Ranveer Singh in such a way that films not only reached the height of his career but also gave life a chance to open a new chapter. READ Also ‘Let’s All Do Our Bit’: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Donate 100 Oxygen Concentrators --> -->

Only Ranbir Kapoor in collision

Whatever work came in the part of Ranveer Singh, he did it brilliantly. Be it the character, Ranveer lived that character with all his hard work and made a place in the hearts of the audience. At this time his status in Bollywood has reached so high that in the new generation only one actor is considered to be his competition. And that is Ranbir Kapoor.

emotional start

Along with good films, awards were also flooded in Ranveer Singh’s career. However, Ranveer Singh started crying on stage by taking his first award from the hands of Shahrukh Khan. Ranveer Singh rules the hearts of the fans. He has tried everything masala, comedy, action, romance and negative zone.

Waiting for the release of 83

Now the fans are waiting for Ranveer Singh’s film 83. In this film, Ranveer will become Kapil Dev and get India’s cricket team the 1983 World Cup. There is no doubt that the film is releasing on 25th December and is going to make people’s new year successful.