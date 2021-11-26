Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus gets a release date, major box office clash | Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Circus release date final

circus bang starcast The film stars 24 big stars starring Ranveer Singh who together will make the audience laugh in a confusing comedy film. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will be seen doing a cameo in the film. Apart from the lead role, 19 stars will support the film. These stars include stars like Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kalsekar, Murli Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirji and Tiku Talsania. All these stars have been a part of Rohit's previous films. While Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma were a part of Rohit's Golmaal series, Sanjay Mishra appeared in Dilwale. Inspired by the Comedy of Errors and Angoor Circus is a film based on Shakespeare's famous play Comedy of Errors. Gulzar Angoor has already made this drama in Bollywood as the basis. That's why Circus is being called a remake of Angoor. Angoor featured Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma, Moushmi Chatterjee, Deepti Naval and Ila Arun in lead roles. The film was directed by Gulzar. Rohit Shetty is going to present this film in his own style. Ranveer Singh in place of Shahrukh Khan The film was the story of two twin masters and two twin servants who get separated in their childhood. And when they grow up and bump into each other, what a funny situation arises. Ranveer Singh, Sanjeev Kumar and Varun Sharma will be seen in the role of Deven Verma in the film. Rohit Shetty's company Ashtavinayak Films has the remake rights of this film for a long time. Rohit first wanted to make this film with Shahrukh Khan. But then the film was stuck for a long time and finally Rohit Shetty changed his choice from Shahrukh Khan to Ranveer Singh.

Singham 3 after Circus

For Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh, this film is going to make a hat-trick in three ways. This will be the third superhit film of Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh together. Earlier Ranveer Singh has worked with Rohit Shetty in Simmba and Sooryavanshi. There are reports that after this Ranveer Singh will also be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Ajay Devgn starrer Singham 3. At the same time, the audience is eager to see this pair’s Simmba 2 as well.

most successful film at the box office

Interestingly, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba is the most successful solo film of Ranveer Singh’s career. While this film made Ranveer Singh stand out in the category of box office stars, it emerged as the biggest opener and worldwide solo hit of Ranveer Singh’s career.

Eyes on Rohit Shetty

Significantly, Rohit Shetty is the most successful director of Bollywood. Except for his debut film Zameen, Rohit has not seen any shortage at the box office till date. His every film, every effort was given immense love and affection by the audience. Rohit Shetty with Sooryavanshi has earned 1500 crores so far in his career at the box office. So now just have to wait for the release of Circus.