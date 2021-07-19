Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor Are Distant Relatives| Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor’s relationship will blow their heads, Arjun Kapoor also looks relative

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his superb acting. When he came to the film industry, it was believed that he would take possession of this film world on his own. But after many years it was revealed that Ranveer Singh is a distant relative of Sonam Kapoor.

Ranveer and Sonam’s relationship

Actually, Ranveer Singh is from the Sindhi family and his grandfather is the brother of Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother. Accordingly, the relationship of Ranveer and Sonam became that of brother and sister. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor’s elder brother Boney Kapoor, is Sonam’s cousin, according to this he has also become a relative of Deepika.

Ranveer is Arjun’s brother

Ranveer Singh also has a good friendship with Sonam Kapoor’s tau i.e. Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor. If seen in the relationship, Arjun Kapoor has now become Deepika’s brother-in-law. If seen on the basis of relationship, Ranveer and Arjun are distant brothers in real life too.

Ranveer’s movies

Talking about the workfront of Ranveer Singh Movies, he will soon be seen in 83 with his wife. While Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this film, Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife. Apart from this, Ranveer will be in the film ‘Circus’, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. In this film Ranveer will be seen with Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

Also read- Vanraj told Kavya a ‘blood drinker’, will not be able to stop laughing watching the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to