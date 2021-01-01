Ranveer Singh Annian: A remake of Ranveer Singh Annian, who is running in court against director Shankar producer Jayantilal Gada, is in trouble.
Responding to Ravichandran’s complaint, the film’s director Shankar said, “Annian is his script and everyone knows about it.” “He can say anything and claim anything, but everyone knows that ‘Annian’ is my film and I have appointed him to direct the film,” Ravichandran said. In 2006, ‘Annian’ was released with Hindi dialogue dubbed ‘Aparchit’.
Ravichandran will file an application in the Madras High Court, but he also said, “The SIFCC, which is supporting me, told me to wait for a while as they have spoken to the Mumbai Film Association. But the filmmaker is not Shankar. Is needed.
Ravichandran, who co-produced ‘Annian’ with southern superstar Vikram, found out that his ‘Annian’ would be a remake after it was released on social media. Ravichandran said, “I am surprised that a remake of the film has been announced without my knowledge. This will be the first time something like this has happened in your cinema. Notably, Shankar and Jayantilal Gada had announced in April 2021 to make a Hindi remake of Ranveer Singh’s lead role in ‘Annian’.
#Ranveer #Singh #Annian #remake #Ranveer #Singh #Annian #running #court #director #Shankar #producer #Jayantilal #Gada #trouble
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.