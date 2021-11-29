Ranveer Singh announces 83 trailer update with a new poster, shares what Kapil Dev’s mom always told him | Trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer ’83’ to be released tomorrow, announced with new poster

After a long wait, we are finally close to the release of ’83’. Based on India’s first Cricket World Cup win, the film is based on the lives of real heroes who made the nation’s dream come true. This much awaited film has kept people curious throughout the year and finally the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

Kapil Dev said in 1983, “Since childhood my mother has been telling me only one thing – son Jeet ke aana, no best of chest of luck. Bas Jeet ke aana.” So, as the trailer of this year’s biggest film approaches the release, keeping the same emotions in mind, the excitement of the fans is at its peak.

Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev in the film. Apart from this, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi in this film.

Kabir Khan Films Production’s 83 will be presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. The film by Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures is scheduled to release in 3D on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Kamal Haasan’s Rajkamal Films International, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studio, Prithviraj Productions have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of the film respectively.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 13:51 [IST]