Ranveer Singh Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye for his mother: Ranveer Singh sings Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye for his mother

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated Anju Bhavnani’s birthday with a lunch date on Sunday. Ranveer then joined the photographers standing outside the restaurant and sang ‘Bar Bar Din Yeh Aaye’ for his mother. This time Deepika was seen smiling.

Ranveer walked out of the restaurant holding the hands of mother Anju and Deepika and stopped to pose for pictures. As soon as the paparazzi started singing for Anju, Ranveer joined her and took his own turn by adding ‘Mummy’ after ‘Happy Birthday to You’ each time.





Ranveer’s cool look in a denim jacket with a hat

Meanwhile, Deepika appeared in a balloon sleeve red top and black leather pants, while Ranveer appeared in a denim jacket without a white T-shirt and black jeans. She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses. Anju Bhavani appeared in a green ethnic dress.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in these films

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83’. Apart from this, Deepika will now be seen in Ranveer’s ‘Circus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Pathan’ with Shahrukh Khan, Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ and Shakun Batra’s films.