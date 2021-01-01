Ranveer Singh Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye for his mother: Ranveer Singh sings Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye for his mother
Ranveer’s cool look in a denim jacket with a hat
Meanwhile, Deepika appeared in a balloon sleeve red top and black leather pants, while Ranveer appeared in a denim jacket without a white T-shirt and black jeans. She completed her look with a hat and sunglasses. Anju Bhavani appeared in a green ethnic dress.
Ranveer and Deepika will be seen in these films
On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83’. Apart from this, Deepika will now be seen in Ranveer’s ‘Circus’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Pathan’ with Shahrukh Khan, Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ and Shakun Batra’s films.
