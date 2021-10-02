Ranveer Singh Brand Ambassador for NBA India: Arjun Kapoor trolled Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been appointed as India’s NBA Brand Ambassador. Now everyone in Bollywood is commenting on this. Ranveer informed about this through a post on Instagram.

Ranveer also shared a photo of him and a motion video. As soon as the post came out, people started reacting from everywhere. The actor’s BFF Arjun Kapoor trolled him. He commented, ‘You are a subtle primitive father.’ At the same time, Nina Gupta wrote, ‘You are something else.’ Manish Paul wrote, ‘Super’ and thereby created Fire Emoji.



Comments on Ranveer Singh post

Ranveer loves basketball

Speaking about his involvement with the NBS, Ranveer said in a statement, “I have loved basketball and the NBA since childhood and I have always been fascinated by its influence on music, fashion and entertainment.” We will tell you, Ranveer will be working with the NBA which will help the league profile in India. 2021-22 marks the 75th anniversary of the NBA.

Ranveer will be seen in these films

On the work front, Ranveer is now waiting for the release of director Kabir Khan’s film ’83’. In this, he will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone, Shakib Salim, Tahir Raj Bhasin and other actors will be seen in important roles in the film. Apart from this, Ranveer is also a part of films like ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Takht’.