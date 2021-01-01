Ranveer Singh comments on Arjun Kapoor: Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan Anand Ahuja comments on Arjun Kapoor Hot Boy Summer Picture
Ranveer Singh did not write any text, but the emoji he used in the caption is enough to tell the hotness of the pictures. Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Arjun’s brother-in-law Anand Ahuja has written – well, that’s great.
Arjun Kapoor is currently in discussions about the film Bhoot Police, in which he is in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan. In addition to Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. It is a comedy-horror film directed by Pawan Kripalani.
