Ranveer Singh comments on Arjun Kapoor: Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan Anand Ahuja comments on Arjun Kapoor Hot Boy Summer Picture

Arjun Kapoor has shared some of his shirtless photos on Instagram. In addition to the general fans, many top artists in the industry have made funny comments on these pictures. Not only that, but Arjun Kapoor’s brother-in-law Anand Ahuja could not stop himself from commenting.

Arjun has shared his 3 shirtless photos on Instagram. With this picture, he has written ‘Hot Boy Summer’ in the caption. Varun Dhawan first commented on these pictures of Arjun and wrote – Apna Bachcha Ki Jawani. Ayushman Khurana has also posted fire emojis written by Bhau.





Ranveer Singh did not write any text, but the emoji he used in the caption is enough to tell the hotness of the pictures. Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Arjun’s brother-in-law Anand Ahuja has written – well, that’s great.



Arjun Kapoor is currently in discussions about the film Bhoot Police, in which he is in the lead role along with Saif Ali Khan. In addition to Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam. It is a comedy-horror film directed by Pawan Kripalani.

