Ranveer Singh Condom Advertisement Shocked His Parents | When Ranveer Singh did a condom ad, this was the reaction of the family members

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his impeccable style. Her fashion sense along with style is amazing. Although they also get trolled about it. Ranveer, who always wears something out-of-the-box, once did a different ad and it was a condom ad.

‘Nobody did so I did’

Many of his fans did not like Ranveer Singh’s presence in the Durex condom ad. But what was the opinion of his parents, did you think? When Ranveer Singh was asked in the GQ magazine interview how did you do when no Bollywood actor promoted condoms, Ranveer replied that ‘No big actor has ever promoted condoms and So I decided I should, I called Durex and said I wanted to work with them’.

‘The first brand was Durex’

Ranveer Singh further says that he chose the Durex brand because he used the same brand first when he too was 12 years old. Not only this, Ranveer also told that when he was new in the industry, his father had said that many actors also earn money through advertisements. You also do something like this.

Papa’s reaction was

After some time when Ranveer Singh told his father that he had got the ad, he became happy. But when they came to know that I had got a condom ad, they were silent. Then said what has really been found. Then the father said, I know that whatever you will do, you will do it after thinking.

