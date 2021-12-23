Ranveer Singh cut his fees for 83, charged almost half for producer wife Deepika Padukone | Ranveer Singh

Team got 15 crores

If reports are to be believed, 15 members of the original Indian cricket team that won the World Cup for 83 were given Rs 15 crore. At the same time, only Kapil Dev was given Rs 5 crore for sharing his story. Kapil Dev will also be seen doing a cameo in the film.

Ranveer Singh gets emotional

During an event, Ranveer Singh got emotional while talking about 83. He believes that he does not deserve to say anything about this character. This character came in his career, he does not consider it less than a gift. Ranveer told that there is a similarity between him and Kapil Dev that both of them are very emotional and cry very quickly.

Far away from Suryavanshi

If we talk about the opening figures, then it is believed that 83 will open 12-15 crores on the first day at the box office. This figure is far away from Suryavanshi. Sooryavanshi had an opening of 26 crores at the box office. However, the days ahead for 83 will be good as there will be holidays across the country at this time.

Heavy fight against spiderman

83 will have a tough fight with the English film Spiderman. Spiderman has earned a lot in India in the last few days. The film surprised everyone as soon as it opened 36 crores. Not only this, Spiderman had crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office in 4 days. However, earnings of 83 are expected to increase after Christmas.

