Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! hi summer! Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi, funny video goes viral indiscriminately!

News oi-Salman Khan

Whenever it comes to dance and energy, the names of actresses Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh come first. At this time both the stars are in discussion and the reason for this is their recent dance video which is going viral. Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh recently appeared in a dance reality show. During the show, both of them also danced together on the summer song. This song was filmed on Nora Fatehi and proved to be a huge hit.

Relief to Salman Khan in the matter of dispute with journalist, court stayed till June 13!

The ‘Street Dancer’ actress looked gorgeous in a sequin outfit while Ranveer Singh looked stunning in a multicolored shirt teamed with pink trousers. Fans on social media and the crowd on the sets have praised him very much.

Ranveer Singh was throwing lightning on the sets with his killer look and hot Nora Fatehi looked amazing. On the workfront, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s next film ‘Hari Har Veera Mallu’.

She was last seen in a music video titled ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa. She stunned everyone with her Shakira-inspired look. The actress was also seen in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ featuring John Abraham.

Apart from this, talk about superstar Ranveer Singh, he is currently busy in the film Jayeshbhai Jordar and the film is going to explode very soon. Ranveer Singh played the role of a Gujarati in this film.

Actor Ranveer Singh impressed by ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’- Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes

Ranveer Singh’s tremendous confidence in the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar – Charlie Chaplin of India

Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife Deepika and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!

Trailer- Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer release, clashes with family who hate ‘daughters’!

Will it be a boy or a girl, Ranveer Singh asked this strong question of Jayeshbhai, Zoya Akhtar said – Chameleon

‘I can transform myself into any form’ – Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordar!

Why Ranveer Singh should become a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar? The reason given, inspiration came from here!

Top Indian Celebrity Brand 2022- Ranveer surpasses Akshay Kumar to become number 2, Alia climbs up with 515 crores

Ranveer Singh will be seen as a superhero in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, big information came out!

‘Gully Boy’ fame rapper MC Sabotage dies at 24 – Ranveer Singh, Siddhant, Zoya Akhtar mourn

Ranveer Singh’s 83- Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has the biggest clash on TV, when and where will it premiere?

Yash Raj Films is all set to set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman – 5 big budget films ready

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also MoH: Above and Beyond review: nails the action but not the immersion Allow Notifications You have already subscribed