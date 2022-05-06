Entertainment

Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! hi summer! Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi, funny video goes viral indiscriminately!

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! hi summer! Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi, funny video goes viral indiscriminately!
Written by admin
Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! hi summer! Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi, funny video goes viral indiscriminately!

Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! hi summer! Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi, funny video goes viral indiscriminately!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Whenever it comes to dance and energy, the names of actresses Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh come first. At this time both the stars are in discussion and the reason for this is their recent dance video which is going viral. Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh recently appeared in a dance reality show. During the show, both of them also danced together on the summer song. This song was filmed on Nora Fatehi and proved to be a huge hit.

Relief to Salman Khan in the matter of dispute with journalist, court stayed till June 13!Relief to Salman Khan in the matter of dispute with journalist, court stayed till June 13!

The ‘Street Dancer’ actress looked gorgeous in a sequin outfit while Ranveer Singh looked stunning in a multicolored shirt teamed with pink trousers. Fans on social media and the crowd on the sets have praised him very much.

ranveer singh, nora fatehi, ranveer singh, nora fatehi

Ranveer Singh was throwing lightning on the sets with his killer look and hot Nora Fatehi looked amazing. On the workfront, Nora Fatehi will soon be seen in Pawan Kalyan’s next film ‘Hari Har Veera Mallu’.

She was last seen in a music video titled ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa. She stunned everyone with her Shakira-inspired look. The actress was also seen in the song ‘Kusu Kusu’ from ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ featuring John Abraham.

Apart from this, talk about superstar Ranveer Singh, he is currently busy in the film Jayeshbhai Jordar and the film is going to explode very soon. Ranveer Singh played the role of a Gujarati in this film.

  • jayesh1 1651742295

    Actor Ranveer Singh impressed by ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’- Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes

  • ranveer 1651680603

    Ranveer Singh’s tremendous confidence in the character of Jayeshbhai Jordaar – Charlie Chaplin of India

  • rny 1651231498

    Ranveer Singh thanks his mother, wife Deepika and sister with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’!

  • srth 1650361924

    Trailer- Ranveer Singh, Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer release, clashes with family who hate ‘daughters’!

  • ranveer jayeshbhai 1650213157

    Will it be a boy or a girl, Ranveer Singh asked this strong question of Jayeshbhai, Zoya Akhtar said – Chameleon

  • 3 1649748471

    ‘I can transform myself into any form’ – Ranveer Singh said this about Jayeshbhai Jordar!

  • 1 1649401213

    Why Ranveer Singh should become a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar? The reason given, inspiration came from here!

  • most valued star 2022 1648618808

    Top Indian Celebrity Brand 2022- Ranveer surpasses Akshay Kumar to become number 2, Alia climbs up with 515 crores

  • cvr 1648095054

    Ranveer Singh will be seen as a superhero in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, big information came out!

  • mctodfod 1647926309

    ‘Gully Boy’ fame rapper MC Sabotage dies at 24 – Ranveer Singh, Siddhant, Zoya Akhtar mourn

  • movie83andpushpa 1647344970

    Ranveer Singh’s 83- Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has the biggest clash on TV, when and where will it premiere?

  • yashraj films upcoming movies 1646466636

    Yash Raj Films is all set to set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman – 5 big budget films ready

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh dances with Nora Fatehi in Garmi Song, Video goes viral indiscriminately! Read the details.


#Ranveer #Singh #dances #Nora #Fatehi #Garmi #Song #Video #viral #indiscriminately #summer #Ranveer #Singh #dances #Nora #Fatehi #funny #video #viral #indiscriminately

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment