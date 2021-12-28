Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Pankaj Tripathi Harrdy Sandhu Chirag Patil starrer film 83 movie childhood Sandip patil not hold cricket bat

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s film ’83’ is rocking the box office. The film released on 24 December 2021. Fans and film critics have praised the acting of all the actors present in the film. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu. Hardy Sandhu plays the character of Madanlal.

There is one such actor among many actors, who in childhood his father did not even consider it worthy to hold a cricket bat, but now he has played his father’s character on screen. It is none other than Sandeep Patil’s son Chirag Patil.

Chirag Patil himself had told in a news channel program that when he went to play cricket on the first day in childhood, only then his father had said that I will not be able to play cricket in life, so do something else.

When asked about the reason for the anchor, Chirag replied, ‘I don’t know if he must have seen anything. I didn’t even have that much hobby.’ Chirag was able to say only that then Sandeep Patil, who was present in the show, got up from his place and started saying, ‘… was not a hobby, why, when a coach sees he understands. What will the coach say if your boy comes out for practice with a completely blown mind, with the bat dragging backwards? Hey boy, I should have some enthusiasm while going for practice. Didn’t go like them. That’s why I said, you can never become a cricketer.

Now it was Chirag Patil’s turn to speak. He said, “…But when you see the film, only Sandeep Patil will be seen in me. His walk (style while going to the field or practice) will be visible. Then laughing and said, ‘…and by the way their evening walk is different.’

After this, Chirag Patil caught the bat like a father on the set and took the stones like him. After this he did a ‘cover drive’ like Sandeep Patil. During the show, everyone, including the 1983 World Cup hero, observed a two-minute silence for the late cricketer Yashpal Sharma.

Sandeep Patil was counted among the explosive batsmen of the middle order of the Indian cricket team. Born on 18 August 1956 in Bombay (now Mumbai), Sandeep Patil inherited cricket. Sandeep Patil’s father Madhusudan Patil was a first class cricketer as well as a national level badminton player. He was also the selector of Team India.

After his retirement from cricket, Sandeep Patil was also the coach of the Indian senior team and India A team. He also coached Kenya. Under the guidance of Sandeep Patil, Kenya’s team was successful in reaching the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup. Sandeep Patil also tried his luck in Bollywood. However, his career in films was not special. He worked with actress Poonam Dhillon and Debashree Roy in ‘Kabhi Ajnabee Thee’.