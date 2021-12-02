Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s ’83’ first trailer released

The first trailer of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s film, ready for release on Christmas, has been released. The film is produced by its directors Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Vishnuvardhan Induri, 83 Films Ltd. and Reliance Entertainment are doing it together. Set against the backdrop of the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the film stars Deepika-Ranveer as well as Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jeeva, Jatin Sharma in pivotal roles. Ranveer will be seen in the role of famous cricketer Kapil Dev in the film.

Priyanka Chopra to star in Farhan Akhtar’s new film ‘Jee Len Zara’

Priyanka Chopra, who has been neglected by Bollywood makers for a long time, has finally been finalized by producer Farhan Akhtar for his new film Hyeji Len Zara. Priyanka’s last release Jai Gangaajal was released in 2016. Priyanka will now play a pivotal role alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s film after almost five years. Farhan Akhtar himself will also act in the film. Apart from him, there will be two more actors in the film, who are yet to be selected. The film will be made keeping the perspective of women at the centre.

ajay devgan changed the name of his film ‘Runway 34’

Producer-director Ajay Devgn has changed the name of his film ‘Meday’ to ‘Runway 34’, which is slated to release on April 29 next year. Apart from Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajay Nagar, Akanksha Singh, Flora Jacob are in the lead roles in the film. Ajay Devgan’s father Veeru Devgan directed Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ (1996) 22 years ago. Veeru Devgan’s son Ajay Devgn is now directing Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Runway 34’.